Fat Tail Daily

- ASX News LIVE | XJO to RISE; Rise in Profits for Big Players: NAB, Xero, Orica
ASX looks to rise today, despite a volatile day of trading on Wall St. S&P 500 held onto gains and is up for 8 consecutive sessions. Commodities and the AUD fell sharply overnight while BTC eyes a breakout.
- Xero [ASX:XRO] Shares Tank Despite Solid HY24Xero shares tanked today despite the company swinging to a 1H profit and turning around growth metrics. New CEO Sukhinder Singh Cassidy gave plans to improve the business through 2024, which we’ll explore.
- Watch the Insiders…Right Now, The Biggest Breadcrumbs Lead to Critical MetalsThe investment road map is clearly there…crystal clear for investors to follow.
- James Hardie [ASX:JHX] Shares Jump Double Digits on Record ProfitsJames Hardie shares rose today as the building products company reported a record second-quarter profit as higher selling prices and lower costs offset falling volumes across its segments.
ASX News Updates
Commodities
- The Tech Metal Tug-of-WarIn an era where technology and geopolitical interests intersect, China’s decision to restrict exports of crucial metals and minerals is another ripple in the ongoing tech tussle with the West.
- Copper Explorers in Chile…An Opportunity for the Contrarian InvestorThe global energy transition won’t happen without a supportive mining environment in Chile
- ASX Lithium Stocks: Trash or Treasure?Just because an input is needed, doesn’t automatically mean it’s in short supply.
Technology
- The Window of Opportunity is ClosingBitcoin has been on a tear this year. It’s up over 100% for 2023 and is the best performing asset by far. We’re not at the point where I’m getting calls from ‘long lost mates’ for advice on crypto. But it seems to me we’re getting closer to the stage where this kind of thing happens. Which means the window of opportunity is closing…
- No One Saw This ComingLooking at 2023 returns sorted by asset class, the worst performing asset has been US government bonds — the ‘risk-free’ asset that underpins the entire financial system. Can you believe it?! And yet, it actually makes perfect sense. Read on…
- Investing for Big Winners and Seeing the FutureIs it better to try and fail or never to try at all? And how can investors take lessons from venture capital and apply it to their own investment decisions? Read on to find out…
- An Expert in Your PocketIn today’s Money Morning, learn about the ‘tech collision’ point that was the launch of the iPhone, and see how the emergence of AI technology is bringing us towards another ‘collision’ point that investors need to be aware of…
Small-Caps
- Nailing the ‘Goldilocks’ TradeIn today’s Money Morning…the pain trade for the past few months has been the market going ever higher. The longer it continues, the higher the pain for those locked out the market, waiting for falls that didn’t come. But what’s the next pain trade? And how should you play it? Read on for my base case scenario and the sector I’m most excited about…
Macro
Crypto
Economy
- Should We Care About Interest Rates?We’re so fixated on interest rates that punting on their direction rivals punting on horses. But what use is it? For value investors, not much…
Market-Analysis
ASX News Update
Resources and Mining
Series
- Fed to the RescueNow that a short squeeze is under way, the S&P 500 could rally for weeks.
