Fat Tail Daily

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Gold Reignites: Here’s Our Favourites
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The Line Break
Key trendlines are breaking in some unloved sectors on the ASX. While the signals are all early, it’s worth updating your watchlists.
Gold Reignites: Here’s Our Favourites
After an eight-month correction, a growing number of gold stocks are flashing potential buy signals at the same time. Murray looks at why that could point to a tradeable bounce in gold.
Imagine Your Portfolio Going up but LOSING Its Purchasing Power
From 1976 to 1980, almost nobody grew real wealth. Here’s what that means for portfolios today.
The Silicon Curtain
AI could be one of the factors that ultimately split the world into two rival blocs. Where does that leave us?
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Commodities
Imagine Your Portfolio Going up but LOSING Its Purchasing Power
From 1976 to 1980, almost nobody grew real wealth. Here’s what that means for portfolios today.
Gold’s Rapid Ride Down: Is the Thesis Broken?
Gold and gold stocks dumped hard over the past few months. Many have lost faith and are bracing for a collapse. Are you feeling nervous and looking to exit? Read on to find out what history and the numbers have to say…
The Vicuña District: sits alongside history’s greatest mining provinces
Some regions don’t just host a mine. They host a mining century. Here’s why the Vicuña District belongs in that conversation.
Don’t make this expensive tax planning mistake: time travel
Tax law has replaced property prices as Australia’s favourite past time. But most of us are making a terrible mistake: using time travel to manage tax.
Lithium’s Collapse is Starting to Feel Like an Opportunity
There’s a strange paradox in lithium right now. Prices are up; demand is up…lithium stocks? Decimated!
Investment ideas from the Edge of the Bell Curve to your inbox
Technology
The Line Break
Key trendlines are breaking in some unloved sectors on the ASX. While the signals are all early, it’s worth updating your watchlists.
The Silicon Curtain
AI could be one of the factors that ultimately split the world into two rival blocs. Where does that leave us?
AI for Dummies
After many requests, here’s Charlie’s stab at how these machines think, connect ideas and remember. Explained in plain English.
Selling the Signal
Trading firms can now pay the President’s company for millisecond access to the President’s posts. Most companies have to make a product. This one just makes news.
Canberra’s Cover Charge
Albanese wants every large AI data centre to fund its own power. If the rules pass, the energy buildout becomes compulsory. The open question is whether the capital stays.
Small Caps
The Metal That Melts In Your Hand: Secrets of the Small Cap Rabbit Hole (Pt. 3)
China makes 98% of it, America makes none, and SpaceX cannot fly without it. I backed a micro-cap on this metal a year before the crowd arrived.
China’s Shadowy Gold Move: Secrets of the Small Cap Rabbit Hole (Pt. 2)
Michael Howell thinks Beijing now controls the taps that drive the gold price. Here’s how that plays into how I go hunting for the secret sauce that drives big wins in small-caps and micro-caps.
Coldcard Hack: Secrets of the Small Cap Rabbit Hole (Pt. 1)
Someone rebuilt Bitcoin wallet keys on a laptop and emptied them in 40 minutes. The hack sent me looking for what an analyst’s edge actually is now.
Is The US Empire Crumbling?
After a month criss-crossing America, Lachlann delivers his verdict on the “crumbling empire” question, the AI debt trap ahead, and where the real opportunity lands.
The most insane billboard for AI…
A US$570 billion rout in SK Hynix has investors questioning AI returns. That money may eventually land in the ground, and unloved ASX resource plays could be waiting.
Investment ideas from the Edge of the Bell Curve to your inbox
Market Analysis
Gold Reignites: Here’s Our Favourites
After an eight-month correction, a growing number of gold stocks are flashing potential buy signals at the same time. Murray looks at why that could point to a tradeable bounce in gold.
The Wrong Bubble Pt.2
In part one, I argued the AI build-out looks more like 2008 than 2000. Here is why the hyperscalers keep spending anyway — and the moment that could unwind it.
I wasn’t expecting THIS chart…
US bond yields are creeping back into dangerous territory, AI pessimism may have reached a short-term extreme, and the metals story continues to impress.
The Wrong Bubble Pt.1
I have put the AI boom in the same breath as the dot-com bubble before. Looking at how this build-out is actually financed, that comparison now looks too generous.
Groundhog Day
Markets once again wake to the same headlines. Each turn of the loop starts from a weaker position than the last. Winners may be the ones who simply ignore it.
Macro
Worst. Budget. Ever
Worst. Budget. Ever. I really don’t know where to start with this one. It is so bad for this country that it’s hard to fathom. So let me start with the positives…
The Walls are Closing in on Trump
The pressure is mounting on Trump ahead of a key meeting with Xi next week. What could this mean for our markets.
What Does China Know That We Don’t?
China’s oil hoarding may be a signal for a longer game than the West expects.
Australia’s Vibecession
The ASX is diverging from the optimism we’re seeing in US markets. What’s the driving force, and what can we do about it?
If You’re Confused, So Is Everyone Else
The lack of a clear narrative for this market recovery suggests underlying confusion. So what can be done?
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