I enjoy reading articles from all editors. The way the guys present issues creates interest where there may not have been interest before . That is a huge accolade coming from someone like me. I genuinely appreciate the effort you all put in, and I have learnt a lot of valuable general knowledge as well also. — K.M, QLD

I enjoy the researched, informative, and sometimes thought provoking articles from the editors. I’ve learnt how the world works with Jim, long term value investing with Greg, navigating volatile gold stocks with Brian, and technical analysis with Murray. I even hold some crypto Ryan. I am almost 60 and you can teach an old dog new tricks. Many thanks for all your efforts, all of the editors — Joe S, Wollongong

I am delighted with Fat Tail Daily. You are the only publication I trust. I look forward to your emails. I have made wonderful investments following your advice, thank you. — Janet Roach, VIC

I find the information very informative. It’s refreshing to me as you guys do not follow the trends. Each trader has a different view of the world and their particular areas of expertise. I like that you talk about bitcoin & Gold, where most other financial advisers won’t. — R.K. NSW

I look forward to Fat Tail Daily hitting my inbox. My favourite contributors are Greg Canavan, Callum Newman, James Cooper and Murray Dawes. I enjoy the blend of company, sector, whole market and technical analysis that in combination they provide. Fat Tail Daily provides a refreshing alternative to the usual mainstream financial media and also serves as a good backdrop to the individual services that Fat Tail provides. — George S, UK

I value the research, advice and the analysis by the respective authors. You don’t have to agree but I also like the balance of being able to read differing points of view not just on a particular investment topic but also life and values. — Alexander, WA

Quality writers and research – clear, concise recommendations. — DJ Whiting, WA