Fat Tail Daily

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The Line Break

Key trendlines are breaking in some unloved sectors on the ASX. While the signals are all early, it’s worth updating your watchlists.

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Commodities

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Technology

The Line Break

Key trendlines are breaking in some unloved sectors on the ASX. While the signals are all early, it’s worth updating your watchlists.

AI for Dummies

After many requests, here’s Charlie’s stab at how these machines think, connect ideas and remember. Explained in plain English.

Selling the Signal

Trading firms can now pay the President’s company for millisecond access to the President’s posts. Most companies have to make a product. This one just makes news.

Canberra’s Cover Charge

Albanese wants every large AI data centre to fund its own power. If the rules pass, the energy buildout becomes compulsory. The open question is whether the capital stays.

Small Caps

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Market Analysis

The Wrong Bubble Pt.2

In part one, I argued the AI build-out looks more like 2008 than 2000. Here is why the hyperscalers keep spending anyway — and the moment that could unwind it.

The Wrong Bubble Pt.1

I have put the AI boom in the same breath as the dot-com bubble before. Looking at how this build-out is actually financed, that comparison now looks too generous.

Groundhog Day

Markets once again wake to the same headlines. Each turn of the loop starts from a weaker position than the last. Winners may be the ones who simply ignore it.

Macro

Worst. Budget. Ever

Worst. Budget. Ever. I really don’t know where to start with this one. It is so bad for this country that it’s hard to fathom. So let me start with the positives…

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