Fat Tail Daily

ASX News Updates

  • ASX XRO
    Xero [ASX:XRO] Shares Tank Despite Solid HY24
    Xero shares tanked today despite the company swinging to a 1H profit and turning around growth metrics. New CEO Sukhinder Singh Cassidy gave plans to improve the business through 2024, which we’ll explore.
ASX:XRO

Xero [ASX:XRO] Shares Tank Despite Solid HY24

ASX:JHX

James Hardie [ASX:JHX] Shares Jump Double Digits on Record Profits

ASX:WC8

Wildcat [ASX:WC8] Results Hint at New Lithium Giant

ASX:SYA

Sayona Mining [ASX:SYA] Bounces off Two-Year Low with Drilling Results

ASX:RPL

Regal Partners [ASX:RPL] Takes Strategic Stake in Taurus

Commodities

Technology

  • Investment Opportunities - ASX Sectors to Invest
    The Window of Opportunity is Closing
    Bitcoin has been on a tear this year. It’s up over 100% for 2023 and is the best performing asset by far. We’re not at the point where I’m getting calls from ‘long lost mates’ for advice on crypto. But it seems to me we’re getting closer to the stage where this kind of thing happens. Which means the window of opportunity is closing…
  • No One Saw This Coming
    Looking at 2023 returns sorted by asset class, the worst performing asset has been US government bonds — the ‘risk-free’ asset that underpins the entire financial system. Can you believe it?! And yet, it actually makes perfect sense. Read on…
  • Investing for Big Winners and Seeing the Future
    Is it better to try and fail or never to try at all? And how can investors take lessons from venture capital and apply it to their own investment decisions? Read on to find out…
  • An Expert in Your Pocket
    In today’s Money Morning, learn about the ‘tech collision’ point that was the launch of the iPhone, and see how the emergence of AI technology is bringing us towards another ‘collision’ point that investors need to be aware of…

Small-Caps

  • Nailing the ‘Goldilocks’ Trade
    In today’s Money Morning…the pain trade for the past few months has been the market going ever higher. The longer it continues, the higher the pain for those locked out the market, waiting for falls that didn’t come. But what’s the next pain trade? And how should you play it? Read on for my base case scenario and the sector I’m most excited about…

Macro

Crypto

Economy

  • Should We Care About Interest Rates?
    We’re so fixated on interest rates that punting on their direction rivals punting on horses. But what use is it? For value investors, not much…

Market-Analysis

ASX News Update

Resources and Mining

Series

  • Fed to the Rescue
    Now that a short squeeze is under way, the S&P 500 could rally for weeks.

