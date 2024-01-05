As a business dedicated to sharing ideas rather than pure information, we think it’s worth getting the foresight of our contrarian experts as we get properly stuck in to 2024.

In today’s Fat Tail Daily, Over the past couple of weeks, each of our Fat Tail Editors have been sharing their outlook and plans of attack for 2024. As a business dedicated to sharing ideas rather than pure information, we think it’s worth getting the foresight of our contrarian experts as we get properly stuck in to 2024. So we’ve compiled these ideas below…

Over the past couple of weeks, each of our Fat Tail Editors have been sharing their outlook and plans of attack for 2024.

Now of course, it’s a fool’s game to think markets are in any way predictable. And investing with this belief is going to get you nowhere.

But as a business dedicated to sharing ideas rather than pure information, we think it’s worth getting the foresight of our contrarian experts as we get properly stuck in to 2024.

So in case you missed any of these cracker essays over the last fortnight, we’ve compiled them for you down below:

Why I’m Convinced This Will Steal Bitcoin’s Thunder in 2024

Brian Chu

We’ve seen cryptos take the prize as the best performing asset in 2021, and the same for lithium and energy stocks in 2022. It looks like uranium and technology stocks took the cake in 2023. When’s gold going to shine? And will gold stocks have a run for next year’s biggest winners? Read on for the two key indicators Brian thinks are pointing to a gold stock rally for 2024…

Cal’s Calls: Peeking Into 2024

Callum Newman

2023 was a long year in the markets. Yet Cal earned his informal title as our ‘most positive trader’ throughout the year. The one thing that didn’t work out as planned for him, though, was how difficult the Aussie market was for most of the year. Cal decided Aussie stocks were within his ‘circle of competence’…and they were flat for most of 2023! Alas, there’s always 2024…but what will happen next year? Here’s Cal’s best seven guesses…

James Cooper’s Number One CONTRARIAN

Trade Opportunity in 2024

James Cooper

12 months ago tech was tanking, gold stunk, banking was teetering on a systemic meltdown, global real estate was on the edge of an interest rate cliff, and COVID lockdowns were still happening in China. And yet, amidst all this misery, there was one bright spot…a bright spot that James thinks will shine once again in 2024. Click here for the full story.

Two 2024 Dates that will Go Down in History

Ryan Dinse

The first date on Ryan’s radar is 10 January… just four days from now. It’s the likely day the SEC will formally approve the first Bitcoin ETF. If this day goes as Ryan expects it will, it will be the day that Bitcoin finally becomes a legitimate part of the investing industry. What will this mean for Bitcoin? And what other date is Ryan hanging out for? Read his full essay to find out.

What’s Certain for Next Year

Murray Dawes

Murray sees technical analysis as a windsock rather than a crystal ball. Listening to what the market is saying means you have to become flexible and allow your views to change when the market tells you to. This has been the guiding rule of his Retirement Trader advisory over the last two years. And it’s a big reason behind the portfolio’s success of keeping above water during these difficult times. Still, it is fun having a stab at gazing into the crystal ball. So, read on for what Murray’s market experience tells him is lining up for 2024…

The One Rule to Follow in 2024

Greg Canavan

People tend to fixate on what’s ahead for the market. But in reality, unless you invest in an ASX 200 ETF or have a fund manager who ties themselves to the benchmark, it should be of no concern. ‘The market’ is either bullish or bearish, simple as that. In 2023, we saw both conditions. And Greg thinks we’ll see this again in 2024. So how do you play it? Read the full essay here.

AI in 2024

Charlie Ormond

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is fast reshaping the internet and our economy. The launch of Chat GPT just over a year ago marked the beginning of Large Language Models (LLMs), AI that could understand and generate human text. Then came generative AI, which can create new content that previously didn’t exist. It’s this type of AI that, in it next evolution, could reshape almost every industry. So how will the next wave of AI development impact the world? Read on for Charlie’s thoughts…

How Kamikaze Central Banking Could Activate the Widowmaker Trade, At Last

Nick Hubble

Shorting Japan is known as the Widowmaker Trade. So many prominent speculators have bet and lost over the years that it has become a joke. But the last two years have already made yen bears a lot of money. And now the shift we needed to see has been activated. Inflation is breaking out in Japan, forcing the central bank and government to make a choice. There is no easy way out. Either government spending or the value of the currency must be sacrificed. Read on for the full story.

How Will AI Be Monetised: Predicting AI Winners and Losers

Kiryll Prakapenka

Similar to his colleague Charlie Ormond, Kiryll looks at the future of AI as the most intriguing idea for 2024. More specifically, he focuses on the business of AI. Who will make money from AI? How profitable will the AI industry be? How can AI be monetised effectively? And how can AI platforms optimise the price? Read on for Kiryll’s full thoughts.

As you can see, there’s a lot to watch out for — and get excited about — in the year ahead.

We look forward to journeying it with you every day here at Fat Tail Daily.

We’ll be back to our regular essays next week.

Regards,

The Team at Fat Tail Investment Research