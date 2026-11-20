As you know, it’s been a rough few months for resource investors, culminating in October, one of the worst months on record for small-cap resource stocks.

It calls into question whether this commodity cycle has already peaked.

But based on the data I showed you last week, it seems there’s still room for upward movement… While worldwide spending on discovery and mining development remains muted, commodity prices hold a floor.

To show you what I mean:

Global spending on discovering new metal deposits (gold, copper, lithium, and the like) was about $12.4 billion in 2025, roughly 40% below the peak of the last cycle.

Capex in mining development tells a similar story: In Australia, the ABS puts mining capital expenditure at A$13.2 billion in the June quarter. About 60% less than the peak of the last cycle, even without adjusting for inflation.

So, again, signs are that this cycle simply hasn’t had the investment surge that would imply a major culminating top.

Despite strong share price growth among the larger producers over the past two years, plus robust commodity prices, there hasn’t been a major impetus to invest in new supply.

In other words, there’s no evidence that this market is heading towards structural oversupply anytime soon. And that’s the key factor that depresses prices.

In the meantime, new supply is likely to remain tight, while rising interest rates and high diesel prices continue to slow the pipeline of future projects.

Metals & Tech: The break-up

There’s a lot of commentary about AI and its role in shaping sentiment across resources. Given tech’s ability to sustain record levels of spending is under the spotlight, commodity markets are feeling the strain.

The AI build-out is viewed as a key driver of future demand for copper and other raw materials; therefore, weakness in tech dents the outlook for mining stocks. Or so the sentiment goes.

But all that may be a distraction from the REAL underlying driver of commodity prices. That hasn’t changed, and it’s still China.

And that too has been under strain.

To show you what I mean, the CSI 300 has fallen about 20% from its June peak. This index tracks the 300 largest stocks on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

And its decline sits roughly in line with the sharp correction in resources.

We’ve seen this playbook before

As I mentioned to my paid readership group, the current sell-off is very reminiscent of the mid-2024 resource panic. And again, that centred around China’s economy.

Back then, concerns over China’s weaker-than-expected growth numbers were being blamed on its ailing real estate market.

News outlets (including the ABC and AFR) were announcing that Australia’s export revenue was doomed as iron ore crashed below $100 per tonne.

That turned out to be one of the best buying opportunities in years, ahead of a massive rally in commodities over 2025.

The key point I’m making here is that sentiment is the driving force behind stock prices. Investors are fickle, and we can use that to our advantage.

As long as the foundations stay in place- tight supply and a lack of new developments- in my mind, the long-term outlook remains in place.

Time to dive in?

Now, I mentioned this market resembles the selloff we had in mid-2024. That gave investors an excellent opportunity to build exposure.

But there are some key differences in the market today…

The richly valued and speculative US tech sector poses a broad risk to ALL global markets in 2027. Even if its connection to mining is overblown.

As the AI boom reaches its culminating phase, you’ll need to manage your portfolio more carefully. That’s why I’m expecting wild moves throughout 2027, both up and down, as the AI boom enters its final throes.

The months ahead could be challenging, but as the cycle continues to turn upward, commodities may be among the few buy-the-dip opportunities.

If you want someone on your side who understands the risks but also sees the opportunities ahead, you might want to see what we offer for our paid readership group.

You can find out more here.

Until next time.