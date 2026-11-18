Last week I wrote that copper’s squeeze was really a story about where the metal physically sits, not about demand.

The price sniffed this out first, which is why the copper price is facing some headwinds right now.

The same logic applies with aluminium, but the market is behaving very differently.

And it’s worth asking if, in this case, the price has got it wrong…or at least ahead of itself.

Let me explain…

What actually happened

In late February, missiles hit aluminium smelters in the Gulf, and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz was blocked.

Almost 3 million tonnes of the world’s smelting capacity stopped producing.

In a world that makes roughly 70 million tonnes a year, that’s a big hit.

And most of it is still missing.

By August, six months later and with repairs under way, Gulf production was still 2.6 million tonnes a year below its pre-war level.

Two smelters were directly hit: Emirates Global Aluminium’s Al-Taweelah was shut down, and Aluminium Bahrain’s plant was damaged.

Now look at the price

Aluminium on the London Metal Exchange (LME), where most of the world’s metal is priced, sits at about US$3,068 a tonne.

That’s roughly where it was in early February, before the first missile flew.

Yes, it spiked to US$3,787.50 in June. But that was the initial panic.

Since then, the price has given back every bit of the war gain, and then some, while the metal is still missing.

Why the price has fallen anyway

Three reasons…

First, other countries filled the gap.

China’s exports of semi-finished aluminium rose by 774,000 tonnes to 4.46 million tonnes in the first eight months of the year. Indonesia also shipped a record 114,000 tonnes of newly smelted metal in July.

Second, the fear has faded.

There’s talk of de-escalation in the Middle East, and Aluminium Bahrain managed to do repairs and increase production by 38% from last quarter.

Third, the forecasters have moved on.

Analysts polled by Reuters expect this year’s shortage of 720,000 tonnes to flip to a surplus of 410,000 tonnes next year. The market is pricing that recovery now, before it has happened.

Here’s where it gets interesting

Aluminium you can take delivery of today costs US$129 a tonne more than metal delivered in three months.

Traders call that “backwardation,” and it hasn’t been this wide in 30 years.

Why?

Because there’s very little metal about. But unlike copper, this is a genuine shortage, not a stockpiling issue.

There is one caveat, and I’ll come to it in a moment.

But the fact is, available stock in LME warehouses has fallen 51% since the war began, to 207,525 tonnes. This is the lowest since March 2025.

In Shanghai, exchange stocks dropped 31% in a single week to 132,605 tonnes.

And here’s the detail that should be a headline.

Of that available London stock (216,900 tonnes), 99.98% is Russian and subject to major sanctions.

At the end of October, the entire alternative was 50 tonnes of Indian metal.

Fifty tonnes!

Think of it as a warehouse full of food that most buyers refuse to eat. The metal exists on paper, but Western manufacturers won’t touch Russian metal.

Warehouse stocks tell you one thing. Usable stocks tell you something very different.

The people who actually need the metal are already paying for the privilege.

Japanese buyers agreed to pay US$255 a tonne above the London price for fourth-quarter delivery. European buyers pay US$559 a tonne above it, double the level before the war.

The logic that matters

High prices normally fix shortages. Here they can’t…or at least not quickly.

You can’t conjure a repaired smelter, a new power contract or a shipping route overnight. So this shortage will be resolved on physical timetables (i.e. how fast the Gulf comes back, how long the strait stays open), not by the price.

That’s the whole trade.

Right now, the market has decided the repairs will happen on schedule.

But if they don’t, the price has to move.

Where I could be wrong

A scramble for metal before a delivery date can look exactly like a shortage. But it’s not always the case.

The December contract is the one to watch, and you should check who is buying before assuming this is structural rather than a temporary squeeze.

And if the Gulf does come back, Indonesia keeps expanding, and higher interest rates slow global economies, then next year’s surplus arrives and takes the price with it.

But as I said before, this outcome is already heavily priced in. So the contrarian in me is looking to the other side of the trade.

One ASX stock to play this

Alcoa is the only company on the ASX whose business is aluminium from start to finish – it mines the bauxite, refines the alumina and smelts it.

It’s also buying more: up to US$5.6 billion for South32’s aluminium assets, with the deal expected to complete in the first half of next year.

At the same time, its shares trade about 30% below where they started the year and roughly half of their June record, as investors expect a glut.

If that glut doesn’t eventuate, Alcoa stands to benefit.

But there’s a second reason the market may have this stock wrong, and it’s in Portland.

You see, the Victorian smelter runs on AGL power contracts that last until 2035 and cover up to 95% of its 358,000 tonnes of capacity, so its output is set by electricity deals, not by the aluminium price.

In some ways, aluminium smelting is an energy business with a metal by-product [Editor’s Note: Indonesia’s fast-growing aluminium smelting operations are all powered by dedicated coal generators].

Alcoa has its power fixed for a decade, which is a cost advantage when prices are low and a bigger one when they are high.

That all said

Watch two things from here.

The extra that buyers pay above the London price, and the gap between the price of metal today and in three months.

If that continues, we may see the narrative shift.

As I said on Wednesday, your big opportunity is when price and narrative diverge. So if the price action starts to turn up, while the narrative is still all about a coming glut, then that’s your window of opportunity.

To be clear, this trade isn’t “war is bullish.”

It’s that a bombed-out industry has been pencilled in to fix itself on schedule, along with new supply, and almost nobody is positioned for it running late.

Worth a look, at least.

Speak soon.