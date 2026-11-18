Everything broke in America over the last week.

Nothing to see here folks, move along…

It started with one of Microsoft’s longest Outlook outages.

Then Friday’s air traffic control failure gave US flyers their worst weekend in decades.

On Monday, a software bug slowed some Chase customers’ transactions.

On Tuesday, a botched internal update knocked out Apple’s employee systems, and THEN a classified network the NSA uses for internal messages went down.

Naturally, Costco sold out of most of its big generators online.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio says Washington has no evidence the failures are linked or hostile.

Hmmmm….

But what really caught my eye was how we learned about the NSA outage.

It came from one anonymous source talking to Bloomberg.

Tip of the iceberg theory

The Titanic’s lookouts famously went without binoculars on the night.

Investors work with a similar handicap.

My working theory is simple.

Headlines show you the tip of the iceberg, while the bulk of what’s happening floats below the waterline, largely unremarked upon, until something breaks.

Take this for example…

In July, Google said it found 433 bugs in a single Chrome update, against 11 in the equivalent update a year earlier.

That’s AI joining the hunt for software flaws.

And back in June, the Five Eyes intelligence agencies urged organisations to patch faster, warning that “AI is shortening the time between vulnerability discovery and exploitation.”

Few people outside the security world paid it much attention.

The same theory applies to robots, especially the ones built for war.

Robots below the waterline

Most people picture military robots as grainy drone footage from Ukraine.

But the numbers underneath the push are immense.

Ukraine’s ground robots ran more than 25,000 missions in August, over three times January’s tally.

Mostly they haul supplies and drag the wounded out of danger.

In July, Kyiv opened the world’s first state grant competition for combat humanoid robots.

Then there’s the Pentagon.

Its 2027 budget request asks Congress for US$54.6 billion for its Defense Autonomous Warfare Group.

That outfit received US$225.9 million in the 2026 financial year.

Congress will have its say. Still, a jump of more than 240 times tells you where the generals’ heads are at.

The metals under the waterline

Every one of these machines runs on a pantry of obscure metals. Here are four I’m watching heading into 2027:

Boron is the “B” in the neodymium-iron-boron magnets that drive drone motors and robot joints. Washington added it to its critical minerals list last November.

is the “B” in the neodymium-iron-boron magnets that drive drone motors and robot joints. Washington added it to its critical minerals list last November. Tantalum goes into the capacitors inside military electronics. Its concentrate price hit a record US$285 to US$295 a pound in March, and the US Defense Logistics Agency has started stockpiling the metal.

goes into the capacitors inside military electronics. Its concentrate price hit a record US$285 to US$295 a pound in March, and the US Defense Logistics Agency has started stockpiling the metal. Caesium defines the official second, which makes it the heartbeat of the atomic clocks behind GPS. Chinese miner Sinomine shrewdly bought the key mines in Canada and Zimbabwe between 2019 and 2022.

defines the official second, which makes it the heartbeat of the atomic clocks behind GPS. Chinese miner Sinomine shrewdly bought the key mines in Canada and Zimbabwe between 2019 and 2022. Niobium makes up 89% of C-103, an alloy used in hypersonic missiles and rocket nozzles. The US has relied on imports since 1959.

2027 reveals the rest

I know one thing for certain.

This ramps up in 2027.

From 1 January, Pentagon suppliers must source their magnets and tantalum entirely outside China, Russia, Iran and North Korea, right back to the mine.

Gallium and germanium join that list in December 2027.

Beijing’s pause on its October 2025 rare earth controls also runs out on 10 January.

Meanwhile, the robot budgets keep swelling.

As more of the iceberg surfaces, rare earth and critical minerals companies holding these metals are likely to benefit.

And perhaps the biggest collision below the waterline involves those boron-laced magnets.

On Monday, I showed you why the Pentagon and Tesla’s Optimus program are set to fight over the same small pile of them.

I walk you through the whole story, including four Australian companies at the centre of it, here: TWO ARMIES COLLIDE.