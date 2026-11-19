That is, concern over the data centre build-out means slower growth and less demand for commodities.

Well, that’s the story, anyway. The ASX300 Metals and Mining index sank 4% yesterday. Concern over the AI build-out is the excuse, but the reality is that investors/speculators are in panic mode and just dumping stocks, no questions asked.

As always in markets, a kernel of fundamental truth gets taken to its extreme by the wild psychology and imagination of panicky punters.

In the same way that ‘investor’ imagination helps push prices to crazy levels during a bull market, it does the same on the downside. Fear and greed fuel the imagination in equal measure.

The rise of bearish headlines increases this anxiety and forces investors to sell, even if it’s against their better judgement.

Now, consider how this works when thousands of individuals and financial planners decide that small-cap resources funds no longer warrant much of an allocation inside a portfolio.

Redemptions follow, forcing fund managers to sell, even though they know it’s a bad time to do so.

This highlights a fatal flaw in the funds management industry. Most funds have a mandate to be fully invested or nearly fully invested at all times. The idea is that the financial planner or super fund or individual will take care of their own asset allocation. If they’re allocating to a fund, they expect it to be fully invested.

This forces fund managers to act in a pro-cyclical manner. When times are good, the money pours in and they are forced to invest it even though prices are high. Paying high prices will lead to poor longer-term returns, but no one wants to point this out during the boom.

Then, when prices and sentiment turn, everyone pushes the sell button. This forces fund managers to sell to meet redemptions. Just as they buy at the wrong time when the money is surging in, they sell at the wrong time when the money flows out.

Having said that, it’s not clear-cut that this market is offering widespread bargains right now. It’s true that some of the most speculative stocks during the boom are now losing altitude rapidly.

But that doesn’t mean you should dive back in immediately. The charts show real technical damage. While short, sharp rallies are likely, a genuine recovery will take time.

In some cases, investor imagination won’t return at all.

Still, there is considerable damage across the market, not just in the speculative resources end. The trick is to find where this damage reveals genuine value.

Consider this stat…

The ASX200 Total Return index is about 3% off its all-time highs.

Meanwhile, 115 companies in the index meet the technical definition of a bear market (down at least 20% from 52-week highs).

In the broader ASX300, it’s even worse. There are 196 stocks in the index down at least 20% from their 52-week highs.

Make no mistake, this is a bear market, despite what the index indicates.

This bear market across so many individual stocks is what makes markets so hard to deal with.

Bear markets are where most investors take their bat and ball and go home. They constantly worry about their portfolio. They can’t sleep properly, and they eventually throw in the towel.

By that, I mean they move to cash, move to a ‘safe’ index, or become fixed-interest investors.

There is nothing wrong with this if it suits your risk profile and objectives. The damage occurs when you make the change after the bear has done its work!

Personally, I am increasingly excited about the opportunities this bear market will bring. And I know the other analysts here at Fat Tail are too.

I’m not saying it’s a time to get aggressive. It’s a time to do your homework, find the quality companies that have been sold off with the speccy ones, and start to build positions slowly.

Better still, find some good cashflow-generating businesses that will pay you a chunky dividend while you wait.

And in the meantime, understand that your psychology and nervous system are constantly working against you. They want you out and ‘safe’.

Following your instincts in markets is dangerous. Environments that feel the best are the most dangerous, while those that feel the most dangerous are often the best for the long-term investor.

The other important thing to remember at times like these (if you’re a genuine investor) is that price doesn’t equal truth. Price equals a combination of fundamental reality and sentiment. And sometimes sentiment dominates that equation, like now.

Yes, the AI data centre build-out is likely to slow compared to prior expectations in the next few years. But it’s still going to be strong.

The world will look very different five years from now due to this build-out. New companies will spring up; old companies will be destroyed.

The fact that the Anthropic IPO is going ahead in this environment tells you the AI trade is alive and well. From the Wall Street Journal:

Anthropic expects to price shares in its initial public offering higher than planned after strong investor demand, according to people familiar with the matter, underscoring that market tumult and upheaval at Nvidia hasn’t dented enthusiasm for the artificial-intelligence trade. The maker of the Claude chatbot could price its shares at more than $80 a share, above the initial range of $70 to $78 apiece, the people said. Its advisers have discussed numbers that would put its valuation at around $1.5 trillion or $1.6 trillion, up from the roughly $1.33 trillion valuation of the existing range. Anthropic is preparing to list its shares Thursday on the Nasdaq under the ticker “ANT.”

I’m not trying to be an AI cheerleader here. If you’ve followed my work for a while, you’ll know I’m anything but.

My aim is to provide some balance in a market that, based on yesterday’s panic selling in resources, looks to have become a little unhinged to me.

Just when things look and feel their absolute worst, a positive surprise can turn sentiment.

I wrote today’s Insider before Nvidia’s third-quarter result came out. Just before sending this for publication, the initial headlines show that the result was better than expected.

The devil will be in the detail with the investor call, but the stock is up over 2% in post-market trading.

And other AI-related stocks, like memory makers and the neoclouds, are rallying strongly.

Perhaps this is the positive surprise the market needs to regain some balance?

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