Everyone loves a contrarian call.

But buying what everyone hates only gets you halfway; that’s because hated stocks can stay hated for years.

Cast your mind back to earlier in the year…

On a single Friday in late January, gold dropped from US$5,390 an ounce to US$4,895, its steepest fall since the early 1980s. Silver plunged as much as 35%, the largest intraday decline on record.

That was on January 30, 2026.

And it just so happens that one day prior to the crash, I issued a sell alert on one of our gold positions!

Luck? Well, partly.

Here’s a snippet from that exact trade alert I issued to my paid readership group ONE day before the mega price drop. The sharp fall that set in motion an ongoing decline across gold and silver, which continues today.

The resource market is heating up, and our stocks are flying. But things can change quickly, especially in the highly volatile resource sector. The key thing to keep in mind is not to let the bullish headlines sweep you into the trap of wanting to own more stocks or squeeze even more profits out of your winning trades. Instead, use this as an opportunity to restructure your portfolio, bank some profits, and refocus on areas of the market that still hold value. At some point, it will correct. And when that happens, it will bring discouragement, regret and disappointment. It always does. So, let’s start working ahead of this emotional spiral by setting ourselves up financially (and mentally) to fully capitalise on a future correction. And to kick that off, we’ll be banking profits on Eldorado Gold [TSX: ELD]. As of writing, the portfolio shows a 193% gain for this mid-cap gold producer. Could it move higher? Absolutely. But as far as I can tell, probability is leaning in favour of resource stocks tied to commodities that haven’t yet run. By the way, you’ll know that we’ve spent the last several months building exposure to O&G services, mid-cap O&G producers, and base metal mining and exploration stocks. Areas of the resource market that (I believe) have far more runway for growth.

I’ll admit the timing was a little fortuitous. But I wouldn’t put it all down to luck.

As you might have noted from the sell alert, we were also building a large position in oil and gas names just a few weeks before the war in the Middle East.

That crisis broke out in late February. And many oil stocks surged amid the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz.

Now, I don’t own a crystal ball. However, when you’ve been following markets for a while, and as intensely as I do, you’ll start to recognise certain ‘fingerprints.’

And these tend to show up as price signals on the company or market charts.

That’s ultimately what led to the timely sell-off in Eldorado back in January.

But typically, these signals take weeks, sometimes months, to play out before a major move takes shape.

That’s what led to our steady accumulation of oil and gas stocks in late 2025/early 2026, before the oil crisis struck last February.

And it’s a more realistic example of how the system of following charts and understanding price action aids our decision-making and TIMING.

Why you’re sailing blind without a chart

Company reports, broker ratings, newsletters, Twitter feeds, and company directors all have something to sell you. And it’s easy to fall into the trap of believing their hype.

On the other hand, a chart doesn’t care. It’s simply a record of all the buyers and sellers in a particular market.

As I pointed out earlier in the week, about 14 years ago, I came across the work of WD Gann, one of the most successful traders of all time and perhaps the original pioneer of technical analysis.

His book, The Truth of the Stock Tape, argued that price and volume leave fingerprints, including those of insiders who know the news before you do.

I’ve studied his methods in detail over the years, and they offer a fascinating insight into how price signals can indeed provide probabilities about what might happen NEXT in markets.

But to be honest, understanding his work isn’t easy; it takes years of applying the principles in the market (in real time) to really get it.

And that takes a lot of dedication

But if you’re serious about growing your wealth (and protecting it), it could be worth your time to at least gain some foundational understanding.

And that’s what I’ve just done for you!

Collating what I’ve learnt into an easy-to-understand framework showing you how stocks trade in four distinct phases: from dull, to active, then frantic, to finally bearish.

I’ll show you the tell-tale signs so you can recognise each stage BEFORE it has a drastic impact on prices.

This is a passion project of mine: understanding price action and drawing on the wisdom of past technical traders who lived well before the days of automated trading and AI.

If you’re interested in finding out more, I’ve summarised the work in a short presentation that breaks down the core points every investor should understand.

You can access it here.

Until next time.