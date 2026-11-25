The Aussie October CPI numbers are hotter than you know what.

Picture the set of Family Feud.

The host leans into the microphone. “We surveyed 100 Aussies, name something to blame for inflation…”

Labor has been slapping that buzzer for years. Ukraine, COVID, floods, the Coalition and the Middle East have all had a turn.

But the top answer has stayed stubbornly hidden.

Drumroll please…

Survey says…

Source: Lachlann Tierney (AI-generated satire, obviously)

That’s right. Your average punter concurs, “It’s Albo and Chalmers’ fault!”

The price is not right

Annual inflation jumped to 4.9% in October, up from 4.3% in September.

That’s hotter than expected and the highest headline rate in three years.

Underlying inflation rose to 3.8%, well above the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) 2 to 3% target band.

Fuel did plenty of damage again, rising 6.3% in October alone.

But housing is what caught my eye.

Housing takes a bigger bite

Check out this Australian Bureau of Statistics chart. The dark red chunk of each bar is housing, and it just got fatter.

Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics

[Click to open in a new window]

Housing added 1.38 percentage points to October’s 4.9% figure, up from 1.14 points in September. That lifts housing’s share of the whole inflation number from about 26% to about 28%.

We did it, guys! The CGT discount changes are working.

Chalmers might be on his last legs, like when George W. Bush’s brother Jeb made a play at the Oval Office…

Source: Tenor

A slow clap out the door, perhaps?

Annual housing inflation hit 6.4%, up from 5.2% a month earlier.

Electricity rocketed 25.2% over the year as Commonwealth energy rebates rolled off, and new home prices rose 5.1%.

So Canberra papered over power bills with rebates for a while.

Now the bills are back, with interest.

Strike one for the ASX

The ASX 200 slid around 0.8% by midday as the numbers sank in. Materials fared worst, down more than 2%, and the big banks swung from early gains into the red.

And overnight, a 2.1% slide in the tech-heavy Nasdaq added to the gloom.

The RBA has already hiked five times this year, to an 18-year high of 4.85%. One more would push the cash rate above 5% for the first time since 2008.

Out of answers

Treasurer Jim Chalmers called today’s figures “unwelcome but unsurprising”.

He used the same phrase back in January.

Earlier this month, he insisted “our budgets are not what’s putting upward pressure on inflation.”

The AFR reports federal spending grew 8.2% last financial year, on top of 8% the year before.

The hunt for scapegoats is on.

Chalmers has already had to tell reporters he won’t resign.

He may yet have to fall on his sword.

Part of me would feel a bit sad about that. These are human beings, after all.

That sympathy fades fast when I think about four years of profligacy and poor decisions.

Please note though, this isn’t necessarily a partisan piece in the traditional sense, as politics in Australia is deeply entwined with market performance at the moment.

Plus, this political maelstrom has major implications for ASX small caps and how you play the market.

So, how do you play this?

It’s the question I’m grappling with every single day.

Yesterday, I laid out what could trigger the next big plunge and the rescue likely to follow. You can catch up here.

My gut says we need a proper fall in the S&P 500 and the ASX 200 before anything really changes. That has always been the trigger for the money taps to open.

Over the next six months, I see three broad scenarios:

Both markets plunge, central banks ride to the rescue and ASX small caps catch a political tailwind, like a walk-back of Labor’s capital gains tax (CGT) changes. That could be a magic entry point. Both markets hold up with no rescue, but small caps still get that tailwind. A decent entry, though a later plunge could drag them back down. Neither happens, and the Aussie market waits for what I see as an inevitable change of government, still around 18 months away.

The fourth scenario is a plunge and a rescue, but no CGT unwind and another Labor win. God help those of us in the market.

And remember, markets will likely move well ahead of a change in government.

There’s blood in the streets for ASX small caps, and the valuations are starting to stack up.

There’s a great Aussie revival for risk capital brewing somewhere in all this.

I’m also wary of chasing the perfect entry.

Still, I’ll stay pessimistic until Wall Street and the big end of town take a proper tumble.

The US outlook is clearer in my mind. The hard part is working out how to play the Aussie market.

I’ll share my thoughts on that next week.