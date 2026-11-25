As you might be aware, our business is entirely independent.

But what does that actually mean?

To put it simply: we write what we want.

That’s important because it means all the advice you receive from us isn’t tainted. We give our honest opinion, that’s it.

You might be surprised that much of what you read about in the mining industry is far from independent. Market commentary is often funded by mining companies seeking to promote their businesses to retail investors.

Here’s how that works

The mining company pays an investment newsletter to write an article about its business and the commodity it mines or explores.

It’s the journalist’s role to convert that into a positive tale for their client. That’s what they’re paid to do.

Overall, it has meant that much of what you read about across this sector is wrapped in commissions and kickbacks. The commodity sector, in particular, lacks independent commentary.

As a newsletter dedicated to providing you with honest opinions, I hope you’ve gained value from Mining Memo over the past few years.

You, the reader, are who I serve; that’s it.

As you know, I’m a geologist who’s worked in the industry, so that allows me to look through much of the BS reported across this industry.

But there’s something else that I use when it comes to getting down to the TRUTH. And it’s something I never revealed at Mining Memo before.

The chart tells the truth

Around 14 years ago, I came across the works of a trader called William Delbert Gann (1878-1955).

Gann is on record as one of the most successful stock market traders of all time; he was perhaps the original pioneer of technical analysis.

He built his approach on the idea that price movements follow repeating patterns driven by supply and demand, and that these patterns can be read directly from a chart.

His best-known work, The Truth of the Stock Tape, set out the principles I now follow to understand markets and get to the truth in a way very few people understand today.

Despite the rise of automated trading and AI, Gann’s methods continue to hold up more than a century later.

How charts reveal the truth

Gann’s central claim is that the chart is the only reliable source of truth in the stock market… Because it records every buyer and seller, it can’t be manipulated.

As I pointed out earlier, company reports, broker ratings, newsletters and directors’ opinions all come from people with a vested interest, so they tend to steer investors toward false hopes.

And technical analysis is especially valuable in the commodity sector. As they say: “A gold mine is just a hole in the ground with a liar standing on top.”

A famous (but unverified) quote from Mark Twain.

And it’s not far from the truth.

A chart has nothing to hide; it simply shows the balance of supply and demand: rising prices mean demand is growing, and falling prices mean it’s shrinking.

Insiders know before you do

But another element of this is the company’s insiders: well-connected money managers and company directors.

They know a company’s position well before the public; often buying and selling ahead of the news.

If you understand how to read a chart, you’ll realise this is taking place all the time in markets.

That’s why the information Gann outlined more than 100 years ago is so useful: it allows you to identify the telltale signs (or fingerprints) left on a chart.

I won’t go into detail here, but it’s a combination of price action and volume.

But technical analysis isn’t just informative; it also provides a tool for timing entries and exits across your positions.

Identifying Turning Points

Here are a few examples of how I’ve put that to work in 2026, based on the principles I’ve learnt from Gann’s work:

On 7 April 2026, I issued a sell alert on Fireweed Metals, recommending readers bank their 248% gain before the stock approached a major point of resistance.

That was within 7% of its all-time high before the stock fell by over 40%.

See for yourself below:

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Another example: Eldorado Gold.

A sell alert was issued on 29 January 2026, the exact day Eldorado made its all-time high.

Our paid readership group was instructed to bank their 193% gain before the stock subsequently fell around 30%:

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Another example: Kodiak Gas Services.

We sold that one within 7% of its all-time high on 4 May 2026, picking a major top in the oil market before the stock declined sharply.

For readers, they banked a 103% gain in about 5 months.

Again, see how accurately the system picked the top in the market:

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Another example from this year: on Monday, 13 April 2026, we took half profits on Horizon Oil for a 113% gain. Again, around its major top, driven by signals of a major top in the oil market.

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Final Take

No system is correct all the time. And there have been losses in 2026 as well, particularly amid relentless market-wide selling over the past couple of months.

But there should be enough evidence here to show you that the ability to read a chart is an incredibly valuable tool. Not just in terms of figuring out what’s really going on at a company, but also for helping you time entries (and exits) across your positions.

In terms of how I apply it, it’s a combination of technical indicators and price signals based on Gann’s extensive books.

But I’ve only scratched the surface in terms of what Gann was able to achieve. And that comes from researching his work for more than a decade!

This is a lifetime pursuit if you’re willing to put in the time and effort to understand how Gann plied his trade in the markets.

And it remains an intense interest of mine, which I use alongside the more mainstream market analysis.

But the key point I’m trying to make here is that even with just a basic understanding of Gann’s principles, you can avoid making certain critical TIMING errors in the market.