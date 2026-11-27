After a torrid few weeks, it feels like we have entered a period of respite.

The S&P 500 opened down 140 points on Wednesday but closed flat. That is a sign of exhaustion that sets up conditions for a rally.

But that rally could meet a wall of selling at some point.

So Charlie and I map out the correction we have seen so far and show you where the key resistance levels are above.

We also update you on the collapse in gold and copper.

But the bulk of the show focuses on the robotics sector as the correction gathers steam.

If we see another wave of selling over the next few months, there could be a multi-year opportunity coming to build positions in the hottest sector on the planet.

I wade through literally thousands of charts hunting for opportunities. I have struggled to find many charts at all on the ASX that I would class as superior.

But when I flick through charts of stocks in the robotics sector, many jump out at me.

Charlie and I have a handful to show you that are worth adding to your watchlist.

Closing Bell