“Today is burning, tomorrow is ripe” — Modern Life is War, Revival Fires

On a day of exuberance and relief for markets after the massive governance about-face at Nvidia…

I’m going to make a rather dour call.

The idea is not to scare you, but to prepare you for what happens after.

Here it is:

The next big plunge in markets will be caused by a financial crisis with origins in an immense AI-fuelled cyber-attack, perhaps coinciding with a major conflict.

I don’t think that’s controversial to say, and I’m telling you now because I believe it.

I can’t tell you when this will happen.

Really, I hope it doesn’t.

Yesterday’s piece was about more pain in markets before the usual rescue job sends them higher.

Today, let’s look at what could set things off.

Starting with the sheer scale of the problem.

An economy run by criminals

Cybercrime is expected to cost the world US$10.8 trillion in 2026.

If you measured that as a country, it would be the world’s third-largest economy, behind only the US and China.

That means the damage hackers do each year now outstrips the entire economic output of Germany, Japan or India.

The last two months gave us a look at that economy up close.

People in the cybersecurity world named October 2026 ‘Black October’.

There was the US$6.3 billion drained from Binance.

Then there was the sabotaged refrigeration systems at around 700 commercial sites in France.

Then France’s blood service tampered with cold-room controls at three sites.

Now there’s Britain’s cyber chief, Richard Horne, who warned this month that the UK will likely face AI cyber-attacks on its critical infrastructure by 2028.

And then Microsoft’s Outlook outage, US planes grounded for an entire day, the NSA comms outage, and on and on and on.

To say nothing of a “mysterious” spate of Western fighter plane crashes and, increasingly, maritime threats targeting gas tankers:

Source: Bloomberg

So while the world looks towards Jensen and the chips, the West’s adversaries are coming from every angle in the digital world.

Fewer gatekeepers, bigger targets

Overnight, CrowdStrike agreed to buy fellow cybersecurity firm Zscaler in an all-share deal worth about US$43.9 billion.

That means fewer companies protecting more of the world’s computers.

Cybersecurity spending is set to grow nearly 12% this year to US$244 billion.

That’s a lot of money funnelling into a shrinking club of gatekeepers.

You might remember a fateful Friday in 2024.

A botched CrowdStrike software update crashed about 8.5 million Windows computers worldwide, and Australian supermarket checkouts and airports went haywire.

That was an accident.

As the cyber market consolidates, a deliberate strike on one of these gatekeepers could spread further and faster.

Charlie and I sometimes agree

You get my views Monday to Wednesday, Charlie Ormond’s views Thursday and Friday.

We disagree about a lot.

In a recent chat for paid members, we diverged again; he saw a sentiment reset ahead of a Santa rally, while I said I’ll be ‘cautious, cautious, cautious’ right up until the moment of panic.

But we’re laser-focused on the same trigger.

We both see a cyber-attack as the most likely catalyst for a major geopolitical shift, and for a sudden U-turn in monetary policy and markets.

Charlie calls his version the ‘silicon curtain’.

A market scare hits, governments step in and take stakes in AI companies, like Washington did with Intel, then wall off cheaper Chinese AI.

You can already see the state pulling AI even closer.

Overnight, Nvidia’s board reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO, less than two weeks after he left under a cloud of scandal.

President Trump had pressed for the move, and the board cited input from senior levels of the US government.

Nvidia shares jumped 31% in a day, their biggest one-day gain since May 2003.

When Washington has a say in who runs the world’s most important chipmaker, it’s abundantly clear that AI has become the national security matter.

This is my view also. The frontier AI models are not for consumers anymore.

ChatGPT and Meta’s models are cute and all, and there’s lots of money in them.

But behind all money (as I’ve said before) is the might of the nation-state, underwritten by resources and its ability to inflict violent harm on its enemies.

So naturally, frontier AI models are now an extension of national security, with little commercial value beyond geostrategic dominance.

How the dominoes could fall

Consider this chain reaction.

A major attack freezes payments or corrupts records at a big bank or cloud provider; people and funds rush for cash, and forced selling spreads to everything.

If they can sell at all.

If investigators trace it back to a hostile state, especially one already in a shooting war, the fallout could spill well beyond cyberspace.

That’s where the geopolitical shift comes in.

Then comes the rescue.

The Fed is in hiking mode, and the RBA has lifted rates five times this year, but a frozen financial system could force them to slash rates and flood markets with cash.

I still remember watching the charts in the office on 19 February 2020 and feeling my heart change pace.

The COVID panic was brutal, and the rebound was just as violent once central banks opened the floodgates.

Manage expectations in this environment

My view is that if one of my positions is up 70% or 80% in short order, I’m looking to sell it quickly.

Perhaps, if you’ve got a gain like that, consider banking half and tucking it away.

Cash gives you options when everyone else is panicking.

When the panic moment comes, I’ll pivot to a far more aggressive stance.

You hear a lot about commodities in this service…

And Charlie and I agree the commodity supercycle is intact, and I expect plenty of rescue money to find its way into things you dig out of the ground.

And of course: I hope I’m wrong about all of this.

But if I’m right, I’d rather have cash and a plan ready.

Seriously, enjoy the rest of your week and try not to let it keep you up at night.

Keep that plan handy though.