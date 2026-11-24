The U.S. killed scores of religious, military and political leaders in Iran, but they were quickly replaced by new leaders who were younger and even more aggressive than the old guard.

Killing leaders is not regime change. The basic regime of a military dictatorship by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), with a puppet ayatollah, has not changed.

The U.S. also conducted extensive bombing operations in Iran, destroying weapons and infrastructure. But Iran still has thousands of missiles in underground bunkers and makes drones in garages and small workshops.

Wars are not won with bombing alone. It can help, but wars are won on the ground. There’s no way the U.S. will send in a million troops to fight a country of 90 million people that’s roughly as large as the entire U.S. mainland east of the Mississippi River.

Unresolved Issues

The fate of Iran’s highly enriched uranium (HEU) remains unresolved. In short, none of the announced reasons for the U.S. starting the war has been fully accomplished.

New interviews with Iranians by leading Middle East scholars suggest that the Iranian people are more united than ever.

Even some Iranian dissidents are siding with the regime because they feel lied to and betrayed by the United States. In their minds, the U.S. had always stood for freedom and democracy. Now it stands for war, bombing and civilian deaths. The U.S. is not only losing the Iran war, it is losing the hearts and minds of the people there.

Iran has shown it can close the Strait of Hormuz, or at least drive shipping costs sharply higher for vessels that do get through. There’s not much the U.S. can do about it without risking the loss of U.S. Navy cruisers or destroyers.

The Deal Mirage

Iran’s demands include reparations, the release of frozen assets, U.S. withdrawal from the Middle East and an end to U.S.-Israeli efforts aimed at the Houthis, Hamas and Hezbollah.

Trump will never agree to those terms, so he’s stuck with the war and no exit ramp.

There are some ways out.

The first is to persist in economic warfare. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is taking the lead on this, cutting Iran out of the global banking system and seeking help from other major countries, such as India and Pakistan, in cutting financial ties to Iran.

This is a powerful technique, but it takes years to have its full effect. Don’t expect changes in Iranian behavior in the meantime.

The second is selective bombing with economic impacts in mind. This means cutting railroads and highways leading from Iran to Central Asia, many built with Chinese money.

The point is not just to blow up infrastructure but to cut off trade in food, weapons and gold.

On Nov. 7, U.S. Central Command announced the formation of Task Force Iron Gate, a new initiative to disrupt the movement of advanced weapons, sanctioned materials and illicit revenue across Iran’s land borders and the Caspian Sea. The operation extends the economic pressure already being applied through the U.S. naval blockade.

Again, this approach takes time.

The third and quickest way to end the war in Iran is to achieve détente with Russia, mainly around Ukraine, and then rely on Russia to force Iran to come to terms with the U.S.

Unfortunately, the Democrats who will soon control Congress have no time for any of these paths. They want to cut and run, as Autopen Biden did in Afghanistan in August 2021.

They are already exploring ways to stop Pentagon funding for the war, which could cause another disorderly retreat and embarrassment for the U.S. This fight could begin even before January if RINOs like Thom Tillis and Susan Collins join with Democrats next month.

Trump blundered by starting the war. The Democrats may blunder even more by ending it this way.

Little League vs. the Yankees

Iran is only one of two major conflicts going on today. The other is Ukraine.

A new round of negotiations to end the war in Ukraine concluded last week. The negotiations took place in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The U.S. team was led by Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff.

The Russian team included Vladimir Medinsky, a close aide to Vladimir Putin and an expert on the history of Russia. He was joined by Deputy Foreign Ministers Sergei Ryabkov and Mikhail Galuzin, along with senior military officials.

Behind this team, but remaining in Moscow, was Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The Russian team was highly seasoned and very conservative.

Following the Abu Dhabi talks, Kushner and Witkoff met with Putin in Moscow on Nov. 12, then flew to Dublin to brief Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Putin made clear that Russia would not abandon its territorial demands or accept foreign peacekeeping troops in Ukraine.

The Americans also raised a new possibility with Zelenskyy: Would Ukraine withdraw from the parts of the Donbas it still controls in exchange for NATO membership? Zelenskyy rejected surrendering Ukrainian territory.

The U.S. team of Kushner and Witkoff are amateurs. It’s as if the U.S. sent a Little League team to play the New York Yankees.

The Russian position has changed little since the early stages of the war in 2022: Ukraine must be disarmed, it cannot join NATO (it’s OK to join the EU) and Russia keeps Crimea.

The Ukrainian regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia become part of the Russian Federation. (They already are, according to Russia, although Moscow does not fully control all four regions.)

But Russia wanted an even broader understanding. It did not merely want to settle the war in Ukraine. It wanted to establish a new security architecture for all of Europe.

This means reversing NATO’s efforts to encroach on Russia’s borders through expansion and a return to the NATO status of 1997, not long after the reunification of Germany in 1990.

Russia does not want to be back at the negotiating table or fighting another war in a few years. It wants an arrangement that might last 30 years or even longer.

The only concrete agreement that came out of these talks was a planned large-scale prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia. That’s a good result for all involved, if completed, but it does nothing to resolve the major security architecture issues on the table.

As is the case in Iran, the incoming Democrat-controlled Congress could undermine the peace talks and expand the war in Ukraine.

According to a report published Nov. 7, congressional Democrats are discussing up to $15 billion in additional assistance to Ukraine. The proposal has not yet been introduced as legislation, and its final size and terms remain uncertain.

This effort may fail, but that won’t stop the Democrats from trying. More money for Kyiv will only escalate the war and bring greater Russian force to bear.

As amateurs, Kushner and Witkoff only understand “the art of the deal.” They’re real estate guys. They think that if they offer a ceasefire along the current battle line and send in NATO or U.N. peacekeepers, stability can be achieved.

But Russia does not trust the West, nor should it.

The one bright spot is that, at each negotiating round going back to the Anchorage summit between Putin and Trump in August 2025, the U.S. seems to understand Russia a little better and to make slight movement toward a realistic appraisal of the Russian position.

On Nov. 16, Kushner and Witkoff held another round of discussions with Ukrainian and European representatives. France, Germany, Britain, Italy and Poland participated. Zelenskyy described the talks as difficult but constructive.

Kushner said progress was being made toward a settlement, although significant obstacles remained. The United States is now trying to arrange direct negotiations between Russia and European governments. Moscow, however, has not yet agreed to European participation.

As of Nov. 17, another meeting involving Kushner, Witkoff and Ukrainian and European officials is planned for Nov. 19 in Berlin. The agenda includes security guarantees for Ukraine and a plan for postwar economic reconstruction.

Kushner and Witkoff have also made progress on the energy front, with negotiations over the possible sale of Russian Lukoil’s international energy assets to U.S. investors. There is even early talk about rebuilding the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany with some U.S. investment.

Those potential economic deals are positive and could keep détente momentum between Russia and the U.S. moving in the right direction.

The chance of a major breakthrough in the current talks was always slim, but at least the sides were talking.

The latest developments show negotiations are continuing on several fronts, but the fundamental disagreements over territory, NATO membership and Europe’s future security architecture remain unresolved.

The possibility of further progress toward a lasting deal that can end the war in Ukraine is real, but may still be months away at best.