There doesn’t appear to be anywhere to hide right now as markets enter deep fear mode.

Check out the Fear & Greed Index:

Source: CNN Business

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Commodities aren’t being spared in this ‘sell everything’ moment.

Just this month, gold is down 12%, copper 15%, and oil 13%.

As one analyst noted, recession fears are mounting:

“Copper down, USD up, Staples up / Cyclicals down, Oil falling off a cliff and crackspreads with them. The market is basically starting to price a recession.”

In moments like this, everyone starts to project the worst. The fear feeds into prices in a self-perpetuating doom loop.

That’s the risk right now.

Which begs the question…

Buy the dip or get the hell out of the way?

It’s the decision every investor needs to weigh up.

As I said on Friday, what China does will matter more for commodities than anything else.

And to be clear, I still think we’re in a commodity bull market – there simply hasn’t been enough exploration/development spend to signal the usual blow-off top.

So my instinct is that, for mining investors, this is a dip worth getting interested in.

But when?

In a moment, I’ll show you two charts to watch closely to build your confidence in your timing.

First, since I’m talking about charts and timing, I want to tell you about a project I’ve been working on in the background… something that could be perfect for you in this volatile market…

It’s a way of reading charts drawn from trading manuals more than a century old.

Now, to be clear, I still pick stocks for our portfolios based on the geology and the fundamentals.

But a few times this year, this side project gave me a useful second opinion on when to get out.

It flagged Eldorado Gold on 29 January, the exact day of its all-time high… just before the stock fell around 30%.

And Fireweed Metals on 7 April, within 7% of its all-time high… before a fall of more than 40%.

It won’t always be that precise; nothing is. But inside a long-only mining portfolio, I’ve only ever been able to use a fraction of what it can do.

And I’ve been applying it to ALL kinds of stocks

I’ve been testing this methodology on tech stocks, pharmacy chains and homebuilders, in markets all over the world… and the same ‘footprints’ keep turning up, pointing to where a stock is likely to turn before it gets there.

Now I’m ready to pull back the curtain fully and show you what it can do.

I’ve put everything into a six-part miniseries called THE CHART ALREADY KNOWS.

The episodes are short and easy to digest. In the live finale on Wednesday 25 November at 6:30pm AEDT, I’ll reveal the full system and show you how you could start using it in your own trading, including how you could use this system to trade stocks on the way DOWN.

I’ll also name three big stocks the system says may be about to roll over, and the price I’m watching on each. If you own any of them, you’ll want to know what I’m seeing…

Episode 1 is waiting for you here, I’d love for you to go and take a look:

THE CHART ALREADY KNOWS: Unlock Episode 1 here

In an emotional market, having a system… a process for identifying tops and bottoms… could really help you make better decisions over the weeks and months ahead.

Because what people tend to forget in moments like this is that markets don’t reflect a static reality.

They’re ‘reflexive.’

What I mean here is that beliefs and prices actively shape economic fundamentals.

So the ‘doom loop’ we’re in actually has a real effect on the economy.

And that might be the point.

This bout of panic was triggered by a Fed official’s comment that they may need to raise rates by 0.5% at the next meeting.

It was the straw that broke the camel’s back as far as markets were concerned.

There was already a plethora of worries out there, from the Iran war, Russia/Ukraine, and the AI bubble bursting.

So this comment made everyone think the central bank was going to do ‘a Volcker’ and raise rates into an economic slowdown.

One last hurrah to kill inflation, damn the costs.

But my point is, maybe the comment itself is enough to do the work…without having to raise rates as much?

I mean, we’re already seeing oil prices come down sharply, which should feed into lower inflation soon.

And as the AI build-out slows, that’ll take some heat out of employment stateside too.

We already saw a surprise jump in unemployment last week here in Australia, which has seen traders make a massive 180 on future interest rate rises – consensus is the RBA is done on that front.

If something similar happens in the US, we could see a similar shift in sentiment.

Make no mistake, oversold markets will rebound hard if that were to happen.

But this is all guesswork, and in the end, no one knows how much pain we’ll have to endure before policymakers react (as they always eventually do).

Which is why I’m watching

these two charts closely…

First up, the US Dollar Index (DXY):

Source: TradingView

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This index shows how strong the US dollar is relative to other currencies.

In times of panic, the DXY tends to rise fast as people seek the safety of the world’s reserve currency.

You can see it shot up sharply this month and has been trending higher since September.

But take a step back and check out this interesting correlation here:

Source: Macro Micro

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The blue line is the dollar index (DXY) and the red line is an index of commodity prices.

You can see that, broadly speaking, they’re inversely correlated. Meaning that when the DXY rises, commodity prices tend to fall, and vice versa.

So, if the DXY starts to stabilise or fall, that could be your signal that it’s time to buy the dip in commodities.

Another closely related chart I’m watching is this one:

Source: Macro Micro

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This is the VIX – the so-called fear index, overlaid against the top 500 stocks in the US.

As you can see, it’s spiking right now (red line) as the stock market falls (blue line).

But what you can also see is that such spikes generally reverse quite quickly.

In other words, they were ‘buy the fear’ moments.

But not always…

What we don’t want to see is a repeat of 2021.

That started with a rapid rise in the VIX – up from a period of extended calm (15) to a sudden spike to 28 on macro and tech jitters.

This fear persisted, and the VIX remained elevated throughout 2022, crushing stocks by 19%.

I’ll be watching to see if the current fear stays sticky and isn’t just another short-term pop.

If the DXY and VIX come down quicker than people think, that could be your cue to deploy some capital into beaten-down miners.

But if they stay high, it may be wiser to wait and see how much damage is done before you consider buying the dip.

Speak soon.