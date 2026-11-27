Dear reader,

Normally, a state election wouldn’t rate a mention in this letter.

Potholes, level crossings, hospital queues…important stuff, but not market moving.

This one might be the exception.

And the reason has nothing to do with Victoria.

Let’s start with a few numbers…

The final Resolve poll has Labor’s primary vote at 20%.

The Coalition sits on 31%. And One Nation is polling 21%. It may out-poll the party that’s governed this state for all but four of the last 27 years.

Ben Carroll could lead Labor to its worst result on record…and some projections have it losing opposition status altogether.

Even the ABC is openly calling Saturday a litmus test for the whole country (probably the one time we’ll ever agree).

But why should you care which way Spring Street falls?

Well, cast your mind back to May’s federal budget…

The 50% capital gains discount, a fixture of Australian investing for a quarter of a century…was scrapped and replaced with inflation indexation.

A new 30% minimum tax on capital gains and income from discretionary trusts from July 2027.

Startup founders revolted. The government has already been dragged into carve-outs, and the Australian Industry Group is formally pushing an alternative to limit the damage.

Murray Dawes pulled the new legislation apart for his readers over at Murray’s Trading Room…the same way he pulls apart a chart. ‘Looking for where the risk sits’, as he puts it.

And what he found is that the rules only cut one way: inflation gets counted when it trims the tax on your winners…but the purchasing power you lose on the stocks that go nowhere doesn’t create a matching loss.

Run that across a normal portfolio of winners, losers and stocks that tread water, and the numbers turn ugly fast.

Here’s Murray:

‘Push it further, to 6%: a $100,000 portfolio grows to $106,000. Strip out 3% inflation and the real gain is $3,000. The tax bill on that gain is about $2,679. The investor keeps $321. ‘Put $100,000 at risk in the share market for a year. Make 6%, beat inflation, and an investor’s buying power rises by roughly three hundred bucks after tax. I’d want a bloody good reason to take that risk.’

And not many are taking that risk in 2026.

Since the policy dropped, small- and mid-caps have been whacked…and nobody’s wanted to know them since.

Then this month’s AI wobble hit as well…

It didn’t matter that Nvidia delivered near-perfect earnings a fortnight ago. It got sold 14% regardless.

Mind you, it wasn’t just AI jitters. Nvidia reported those numbers with its founder in exile.

Then on Monday, the board blinked and reinstated him. The stock jumped 31% in a single session…recovering just about everything the scandal had cost.

Now, I want you to remember that one…because it’s what can happen when bad news gets suddenly reversed.

You don’t get a gentle drift back up, you get a V shape bounce-back.

And this is where I want to be very clear: it’s moments like this where investors make their real gains.

Cast your mind back over the last few years…

March 2020, when it felt like the economy was being switched off…

The 2022 inflation scare…

The ‘tariff tantrum’ of April 2025…

Every one of them felt uninvestable at the time.

But every one of them turned out to be the buying opportunity of the year.

Be honest with yourself and tally up your own scorecard.

The times you sold in fear…you’d give anything to have back. The times you held your nose and bought…I’d wager they built most of your gains.

So, when the markets get tough, ask yourself three questions: Will entrepreneurs keep innovating? Will good businesses keep making better products? Will the best of today’s small companies still grow into tomorrow’s giants?

If your answer’s yes…then fear is just a discount.

Small caps have been crunched all year.

So, the real question is whether this is one of those moments.

Here’s the scenario an old mate floated to me this week, and I’ve been chewing on it ever since.

The murmurs around Canberra are getting louder.

There are open calls for Jim Chalmers to be axed.

He’s had to come out and insist he’s going nowhere. But a Victorian wipeout on Saturday will make them impossible to ignore.

Fact is, right now, there is no policy more unpopular than this one with anyone who runs a small business, owns any kind of asset or simply aspires to a better future thanks to their own hard graft.

Look, maybe Chalmers goes, or the CGT changes get wound back…or both.

But I wouldn’t bet against the single biggest weight sitting on the small end of the Australian market suddenly lifting…and the selling driven by a tax that hasn’t even started yet gets unwound.

And that’s when we’re looking at a potential V shape recovery in Aussie stocks.

Now, if you agree and you wanted exposure to that broad scenario, an index-tracking small-cap ETF might be a good idea…you’d own the whole beaten-down basket and let the rebound sort out the rest.

Will it play out like that?

No idea. I wouldn’t be surprised, though.

But that’s not really the point.

The point is this: if a backdown is coming, you and I will read about it last.

The smart money that moves on this stuff…they’ll be positioned long before anyone stands at a podium.

And their buying always shows up in the same place first.

The chart .

Which is exactly the argument James Cooper has been making all week.

His whole system, the one behind Time & Price Trader , which we opened for the first time ever to readers on Wednesday night, is built on the idea that stocks move through four repeating stages…and that informed money leaves tracks in price and volume long before the news catches up.

Wild swings on heavy volume are one stage.

A base that holds, then breaks higher on volume, is the start of another.

If a small-cap recovery is coming, you won’t need to guess the politics.

The charts will confirm it, level by level.

I put the scenario to Coops this morning. Here’s what he said:

‘This time last week (in Friday’s Insider), we said to watch Nvidia closely as it approached a key level of support identified by Time & Price Trader’s system. Up to that point, the stock had fallen relentlessly over the previous 40 days, down over 40% since its October top. ‘And as it turns out, Friday, 20, 2026, was indeed a major pivot point for one of the world’s largest companies. Nvidia jumped as much as 36% by Monday, 23, 2026, on the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as the company’s CEO. Could anyone have seen this coming last week? Other than perhaps a few insiders at the company or Jensen himself, no one was predicting a sharp rebound in Nvidia. But that’s exactly what the charts indicated… A pivot, a rebound, a relief rally. ‘Last week I gave you a real-time example of how powerful this information can be. Understand how to read the footprints in a chart, and new doors open up.’