Earnings season wrap with Greg and Rudi

Earnings are down, but stock prices are up…what’s going on? Fat Tail’s Editorial Director Greg Canavan talks with FN Arena’s Rudi Filapek-Vandyck about the overall reporting season, the increasingly short-term nature of investing, why investors are crowding into popular large caps, China, commodities, and more…

