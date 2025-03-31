Nvidia’s next major market move laid out for you

CEO Jensen Huang is notorious for sniffing out a new opportunity and capitalizing on it. As computer gaming was starting to take off in the 90s, his company invented the GPU to take gaming to a new level. And when AI started to gain traction, he took his GPUs and turned them into the supreme AI training platform. Now, as quantum computing ramps up, you can bet Nvidia is going to look into it… and we might not have to wait too long either.

An amazing and powerful about turn from Nvidia’s CEO

Nvidia’s (NVDA) CEO, Jensen Huang, just made a shocking admission.

And it’s going to create yet another wealth-generating opportunity.

“This is the first event in history where a company CEO invites all of the guests to explain why he was wrong,” Huang told the audience last week at Nvidia’s first-ever Quantum Day.

Just two months ago, Huang dismissed quantum computing as something that wouldn’t be useful for 15-20 years. His comments sent quantum stocks plummeting by as much as 60%.

But in a remarkable about-face, Huang appears to be completely reversing his position.

Not only is he now embracing quantum computing, but Nvidia is also building what he calls “the most advanced accelerated computing hybrid quantum computing research lab in the world” in Boston.

We’re seeing Nvidia, the US$3 trillion juggernaut driving the AI revolution, throwing its weight behind quantum computing.

Nvidia’s Hybrid Approach

This creates a rare double opportunity. Nvidia isn’t positioning quantum as a competitor to GPU-based AI.

Instead, Huang envisions a future where quantum processors work alongside GPUs and CPUs – a vision echoed by IonQ’s (IONQ) Executive Chairman Peter Chapman at the same event.

Here at Altucher’s Investment Network Australia, we’ve discussed the benefits of such a hybrid approach all along.

Just as today’s computing already blends CPUs (for general processing) with GPUs (for parallel tasks like graphics and AI), tomorrow’s systems will add QPUs (quantum processing units) to handle specific problems that quantum excels at solving.

Think of it as AI and quantum computing joining forces rather than competing.

Nvidia will provide the classical computing infrastructure that makes quantum computers practical, while companies like our Altucher’s Investment Network portfolio position IonQ continue pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with quantum technology.

IonQ’s Quantum Leadership

So sure, the quantum computing stock IonQ wasn’t spared in that January bloodbath.

But the company has been steadily executing on its roadmap, with plans to launch its AQ 64 Tempo systems this year followed by next-generation AQ 256 systems.

The quantum leap in computing power here isn’t incremental… it’s astronomical. Every additional qubit doubles a quantum computer’s processing capability.

This means IonQ’s upcoming AQ 64 Tempo systems will be approximately 268 million times more powerful than their current generation.

And that’s just the beginning. When they reach their targeted AQ 256 systems, we’re talking about an improvement in computational power that exceeds the number of atoms in the observable universe!

We’re not just adding marginally better processors with each new generation, we’re entering an entirely new realm of computational possibility.

And IonQ isn’t just a science project.

They’re creating practical quantum computers that don’t require the extreme cryogenic cooling systems other approaches demand. As Peter Chapman highlighted at Quantum Day, “We run at room temperature… our goal is to get it to a rack-mounted system.”

Using trapped ions – individual atoms held in place by electric fields and manipulated with lasers, IonQ can operate at regular room temperatures while competitors need massive and complex refrigeration systems to achieve super cold states.

This practical approach makes quantum computing dramatically more accessible and data-center friendly.

It also makes another company that designs rack-mounted systems seem like a highly attractive partner for hybrid computing systems.

I’m talking about another of our portfolio plays – Nvidia.

CEO Jensen Huang is notorious for sniffing out a new opportunity and capitalizing on it.

As computer gaming was starting to take off in the 90s, his company invented the GPU to take gaming to a new level.

And when AI started to gain traction, he took his GPUs and turned them into the supreme AI training platform.

Now, as quantum computing ramps up, you can bet Nvidia is going to look into it… and we might not have to wait too long either.

IonQ believes cheap practical quantum computing will allow it to achieve the ambitious goal of reaching profitability by 2030 with sales approaching $1 billion.

IonQ sounds like a natural Nvidia partner. And if the company proves the practicality of its quantum technology, it could even be an acquisition target (among other quantum competitors).

What’s more, recent developments show that IonQ is picking up momentum.

Last year, the company announced its largest-ever quantum contract when it secured a $54.5 million deal with the U.S. Air Force Research Lab.

The company also opened America’s first quantum computing manufacturing facility and demonstrated high-speed quantum gates that represent a significant technical breakthrough.

When quantum computing stocks collapsed in January, we saw it as a typical pattern in emerging technology stocks. The pendulum had swung too far toward hype, then crashed too far toward pessimism.

Now, with Nvidia’s endorsement of quantum technology, we’re finding grounds where reality meets opportunity.

For Nvidia, quantum computing could be yet another market to dominate. The company already controls the AI chip market. Now it’s positioning itself as an essential infrastructure provider for quantum computing as well.

For quantum computing companies like IonQ, having Nvidia as an ally rather than a skeptic dramatically improves their potential path to commercial success.

Nvidia’s quantum pivot gives us a chance to position ourselves at the intersection of two revolutionary technologies.

It’s the beginning of what could be the next explosive phase of computing, with our portfolio uniquely positioned to benefit from both sides of the equation. Of course, we’re not saying it’s without risk. The technological frontier is littered like a graveyard with the once hopeful.

But rarely do we see such a shot at genuine wealth creation either.

Ray Blanco,

Senior Analyst, Altucher’s Investment Network Australia

Murray’s Chart of the Day

— S&P/ASX 200

Source: Tradingview

Dominoes start to fall

Now that the weekly trend in the S&P/ASX 200 is down, I have been monitoring the way prices are moving for hints that the weekly trend will last longer than a month or two.

The usual process, as I have been pointing out for you recently in the chart of the day, is that downtrends often have short squeezes along the way that retest key moving averages.

If the bigger sellers are lurking around prices will be rejected from the moving averages and then another wave of selling will take prices to a new low in the downtrend.

The heavy falls seen in the US on Friday ahead of the start of tariffs on April 2, is a solid hint that the weekly downtrend may be just getting started.

The recent rally in the S&P 500 just touched the 10-week moving average before tipping over again. The USDJPY (US Dollar vs Japanese Yen) is also selling off which hints that carry trade unwinds could be happening.

A flight to safety in US bonds is also happening with US 10-year bond yields dropping sharply.

The chart above shows you the two key levels that we need to watch going forward.

7,600 is the top of the range that occurred from 2021 to 2024.

A failure below that level will give targets to the middle of the range at 7,000.

If we get down there it brings the bottom of the 15 year channel into play that the S&P/ASX 200 has been trading in.

The most profitable buying opportunities have been buying the bounce from the bottom of that channel.

I have written a whitepaper which explains everything you need to do to prepare for the coming sell-off and the buying opportunities that will open up after it.

Regards,

Murray Dawes,

Editor, Retirement Trader and Fat Tail Microcaps