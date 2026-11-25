Gold is money. Everything else is credit. — J.P. Morgan

Whew…where are we? We were just getting used to the world after Huang…and there he is again.

The big news, AP:

US stocks soar and recover more than half of last week’s plunge after Jensen Huang returns to Nvidia

Over the weekend, we wondered how strong the ‘bounce’ would be. A weak bounce would portend more losses to come. A strong bounce on the other hand, recovering over half the week’s losses, would signal a recovery. At least, that is how the old soothsayers on Wall Street would see it.

But we wouldn’t be too quick to hit the ‘buy’ button.

Buying the dip proved successful since the 1990s. But it worked only so long as interest rates could be cut. That is, it only worked, reliably, when fake money capitalism blew a tailwind into its sails.

Yes, it was the lusty gusts of ever-cheaper credit that sent investors’ barques o’er the seas. And it came to an end in July of 2020. Interest rates headed up in 2020 and haven’t looked back. Now, investors face a headwind. Yields on the 10-year T-note are now almost ten times as high.

The stock market finally turned to face the wind in early 2022. The bull market had begun in August 1982. Then, for the next fourty years, investors trimmed their sails to catch the cheap credit. They bought the dips when they were offered…and rode the wave from Dow 900 to Dow 36,000.

This was a spectacular voyage. But in 2022, it looked to us like the stock market had run aground. The Fed could no longer lower interest rates; not with inflation far above the 2% target.

But we were wrong. Or so it appeared. After a few months of falling prices, the Dow was rising again.

But wait…let’s look more closely. According to the government’s own accounting, adjusting the Dow for inflation, the index could have gone to 45,000 without gaining a single real penny since 2022. But the Dow didn’t stop at 45,000; it went on to peak out at over 50,000.

Even so, those gains disappeared, too, when you kept score in gold. And here we might find a valuable hint about what comes next.

The 30 Dow stocks were worth 20 ounces of gold in the autumn of 2021. In order to be worth 20 ounces of gold today, even after gold’s serious drubbing, the Dow would have to be at 70,000 — far above where it actually is.

So, despite all the hype and hoopla, in gold terms, equity prices have gone down, not up, over the last five years. And now, the big question: are they set to go down in nominal terms too? That is, is this when ‘buy the dip’ stops working? Sooner or later it is bound to happen. By our rough calculation there are about 35 trillion dollars’ worth of corrections waiting to happen. They can be postponed. But they can’t be denied.

We don’t know, but here’s another dip you might consider. International Business Times:

Gold plunges nearly 9% in worst week since March. Fed rate fears and AI selloff deepen losses.

Like stocks, gold bounced yesterday. Reuters:

Gold rises from 14-month low as markets await key US inflation

Up, down, ‘round and ‘round…what mortal helmsman can keep his bearings?

Is it time to buy the dip in stocks? Or the dip in gold?

We have no idea where the next day’s prices will go. The future is a blank slate. All we have is the past. And we see that gold has been a marker — a claim check on wealth — for thousands of years.

By contrast, Nvidia has been around for 33 years. Buy the stock and you might get a bounce for two days…or, who knows, two years. But buy the dip in gold, and it could help grandchildren pay off their mortgages.