Fat Tail Daily

Investment Ideas From the Edge of the Bell Curve

Latest

A Short Christmas Message as We Look toward 2026

By ,

Happy Holidays from the Fat Tail Team

With Christmas fast approaching, things are winding down here at Fat Tail.

We’ll be on a reduced publishing schedule for the next few weeks, resuming as per normal on Monday, January 5th.

Between now and then, you’ll receive a 2026 outlook piece from each analyst. While we don’t profess to know the future, it’s useful to have a rough framework for thinking about the risks and opportunities as we enter a new year.

I hope you find them thought-provoking.

On behalf of the Fat Tail team, I’d like to thank you for reading this year. The world is awash with information and opinions, and we don’t take your readership for granted.

So thank you!

Wishing you and your family a very Merry Christmas. See you in 2026!

Best Wishes,

Greg Canavan,
Fat Tail Investment Advisory and The Insider

All advice is general advice and has not taken into account your personal circumstances.

Please seek independent financial advice regarding your own situation, or if in doubt about the suitability of an investment.

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Greg Canavan

Greg is the Investment and Editorial Director of Fat Tail Investment Research and Editor of our flagship investment letter, Fat Tail Investment Advisory. Over the last 20 years, Greg has developed a unique investment philosophy that combines value fundamentals with technical analysis. The result is a portfolio solution that’s consistently beaten the market and embraces one key idea: that you don’t have to take big risks to make big returns.

Greg also runs the Fat Tail Capital Solution model portfolio, which is currently only available as part of the Fat Tail Alliance.

Greg’s Premium Subscriptions

Latest Articles

Fat Tail Logo

Fat Tail Daily is brought to you by the team at Fat Tail Investment Research

Copyright © 2025 Fat Tail Daily | ACN: 117 765 009 / ABN: 33 117 765 009 / ASFL: 323 988