A Short Christmas Message as We Look toward 2026

Happy Holidays from the Fat Tail Team

With Christmas fast approaching, things are winding down here at Fat Tail.

We’ll be on a reduced publishing schedule for the next few weeks, resuming as per normal on Monday, January 5th.

Between now and then, you’ll receive a 2026 outlook piece from each analyst. While we don’t profess to know the future, it’s useful to have a rough framework for thinking about the risks and opportunities as we enter a new year.

I hope you find them thought-provoking.

On behalf of the Fat Tail team, I’d like to thank you for reading this year. The world is awash with information and opinions, and we don’t take your readership for granted.

So thank you!

Wishing you and your family a very Merry Christmas. See you in 2026!

Best Wishes,