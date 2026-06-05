Your Best Ideas Under the Microscope

On the first Friday of the month, we hand over the responsibility for choosing stocks to you, our viewers.
It’s a great opportunity to see what others are looking at, so you can add a few stocks to your watchlists.
If you enjoy today’s walkthrough, you should consider joining my trading room, where I analyse suggested stocks each week.
It is a constant source of good ideas, and I have added many of the stocks suggested to my own watchlists.
So check out Murray’s Trading Room if you want to take your trading to the next level. The price of admission is peanuts compared to the value on offer.
In today’s Closing Bell, Charlie and I consider the precarious state of the S&P/ASX 200 [ASX:XJO]. I also point out the major support level that needs to hold going forward.
We also review oil and gold amid ongoing negotiations with Iran.
But then it’s over to you, and there’s a long list of great ideas that we get stuck into today. We look at copper, gold, lithium, rare earths, mineral sands, graphite, biotechs, platinum group metals, cutting-edge memory tech, drones, and more.
So settle into your favourite chair, grab a cuppa, and we hope you enjoy this bumper issue of Closing Bell.
Closing Bell
Regards,
Murray Dawes,
Retirement Trader, International Stock Trader and
Murray’s Trading Room
PS: If the Closing Bell chats have been sparking ideas, imagine what we can do when we sit down together every week. Inside Murray’s Trading Room, you’ll have the opportunity to get direct feedback on trades chosen by you and fellow members, go deeper into my trading model, and join live or watch the replay when it suits you. Join today and use code CLOSINGBELL to get 50% off your first year!
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