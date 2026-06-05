The Opportunity in Energy’s Record-Low Market Share

In Part 1 of this series, we looked at the broad historical forces reshaping the global investment landscape….

From the fracturing of supply chains and the race for critical minerals to the long-term shift toward structural inflation.

In this edition, we zero in on one sector sitting at the centre of all of it: ENERGY.

Few sectors in global markets have been as controversial or as misunderstood in recent years. But the reality on the ground is becoming harder to ignore.

An Unprecedented Supply Shock

The Middle East crisis has produced what the International Energy Agency recently described as the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market — worse, it said, than the twin oil shocks of the 1970s and the disruption caused by the Ukraine war, combined.

The Strait of Hormuz — a narrow waterway through which roughly 20% of the world’s oil supply and a third of its exported oil normally flows — has become a conflict zone.

Roughly 13 million barrels per day of production from the region has been disrupted. Damage to the physical infrastructure of key facilities, including Qatar’s Ras Laffan liquefaction plant — the world’s largest — is expected to take years to repair.

For oil, the world has responded by turning to the United States. For natural gas and LNG, it has turned to Australia.

Australia’s Unexpected Moment

Australia is now the world’s second-largest LNG exporter, and our stable, conflict-remote position is suddenly looking like a major strategic asset.

Japan’s industry minister put it plainly when he described stable LNG supply from Australia as ‘the lifeline of energy security’ for Japan and the broader Asian region.

That’s not marketing language. It’s the language of governments genuinely worried about where their energy is coming from — and willing to pay a premium for certainty.

For ASX-listed energy companies with export capacity, the implications are significant…

Major US financial institutions — Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, UBS — have been buying into Australian LNG producers in meaningful size in recent months.

And get this…

The energy sector currently represents just 3.2% of the S&P 500.

That’s the lowest weighting in a century.

At the peak of the last major energy cycle in 1980, it represented 30%!

That gap is either a permanent structural shift or one of the more significant valuation discrepancies in modern market history.

The Underinvestment Problem

But here’s the part that often gets missed in the energy debate: even setting aside the current geopolitical crisis, the structural supply picture for oil and gas is challenging…

For the better part of 15 years, the investment community has operated under the assumption that peak oil demand was around the corner.

That assumption drove capital away from new exploration and development at a time when existing fields were naturally depleting.

According to independent analysis, the cumulative underinvestment in oil and gas infrastructure over the coming decade is projected at around $1.5 trillion.

The IEA — which for years had forecast peak oil demand by 2030 — has now revised that estimate to 2050.

Now that’s a significant change!

It means the world faces roughly two decades of growing demand against a backdrop of supply infrastructure that wasn’t built for it.

Those sorts of structural mismatches tend to resolve over time — but rarely quietly. Historically, they resolve with extended periods of elevated commodity prices.

A Collision with Oil Supply

And here’s another point worth considering…

What separates this situation from past oil spikes is the collision of issues happening ALL at once.

Geopolitical supply disruption, structural underinvestment, rising demand from emerging markets, and a currency environment increasingly favourable to real assets.

Any one of those alone would be interesting. But together, they’re worth taking seriously.

And that’s what the titans in finance are doing…

Warren Buffett’s last major act as Berkshire Hathaway’s CEO was to trim his technology exposure and rotate more than $58 billion into energy.

Ray Dalio has publicly stated that the monetary order is breaking down and recommended significant allocation to real assets.

Stanley Druckenmiller, who ran money at 30% annual returns for three decades without a losing year, has made similar moves.

These aren’t people who follow fads.

In Part 3, we’ll look at the picks-and-shovels opportunity: the businesses that service the mining and energy sector regardless of which commodities win.

To explore specific ASX energy and resource names for your portfolio, you can find out more here.