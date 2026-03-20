Why I’d Rather Find a Gem Than Roll the Dice

When luck’s on your side, is it time to throw caution into the wind, double down with the trend and throw more chips on the table?

Well, maybe if you’re at the casino.

But I usually shift uneasily when market commentators confuse investing with gambling. In terms of how I like to invest, I see no common thread.

Investing, even if it’s in speculative stocks, can (and should) be viewed entirely differently. But you need to have a strategy.

Finding gems in the market, at the right time, is what gets me excited. Because when those two elements come together, I know the probability of a positive outcome is on my side.

Now, maybe I’m going to give myself the ‘gamblers’ curse’ by highlighting this, but I did review our past recommendations for Diggers and Drillers.

My paid investment advisory.

I was interested to see when the last recommendation resulted in a loss for our portfolio; the date was 22 May 2024.

That was the last time I recommended a stock to our D&D readers that resulted in a loss.

Specifically, selling the Sprott Uranium Miners ETF [NYSE: URNM]. And switching it for company-specific exposure, adding NexGen Energy [ASX: NXG].

That means it’s been almost two years since we’ve had a losing trade at Diggers & Drillers.

If this were the casino, we’d be on a winning streak and perhaps nervous that our luck was about to turn.

But as I’ve shown my paid readers, we’ve consistently delivered winning trades in bull, bear, and flat markets.

And that’s why I don’t think our track record is down to luck; we have a strategy that works.

So what’s the downside?

Everything comes with a cost.

And for us, sometimes it means remaining extremely patient and waiting for the market to give us an opportunity.

I often have readers complaining about the lack of new recommendations after they join. Then all of a sudden, markets tumble, and we have our pick to choose from.

If you prefer gambling, taking a punt, throwing your chips on the table and seeing what happens, then this service probably isn’t for you.

But if you prefer a strategy backed by a track record of success across different market environments, then I suggest checking out the service and following our model portfolio.

We cover the full spectrum of opportunities in the resource market: energy, base metals, mining services, critical minerals and precious metals.

Importantly, the portfolio isn’t being carried by a couple of ‘one-hit wonders’. It’s made up of consistent performers.

Again, pointing to the idea that our strategy works.

If you’d like an inside peek at the service, now might be the time to do it.

Markets are in freefall, and this is exactly the type of opportunity we like to take advantage of.

If you’d like to find out more, you can do so here.

Until next time.