What kind of country do you want Australia to become?

Well…Wednesday’s Fat Tail Daily struck a nerve.

In fact, I can’t remember the last time we received this kind of response to a single email.

After Greg’s essay — Worst. Budget. Ever. — hit inboxes on Wednesday morning, the replies poured in almost immediately. And they kept coming.

By yesterday afternoon, we’d received well over 120 reader emails.

Some were angry. Some deeply thoughtful. Some emotional.

And a surprising number weren’t really talking about the budget itself at all…

Instead, they were talking about something much bigger — about whether Australia is changing fundamentally as a country.

About whether this is still a place that rewards hard work, ambition, risk-taking and wealth creation…

Or whether we’re drifting toward a system where aspiration itself is becoming politically unpopular.

That was the common thread running through so many of the responses.

Not just frustration over capital gains tax changes, negative gearing, family trusts or another wave of government spending.

But a growing feeling that the incentive structure underpinning Australian society is shifting in a dangerous direction.

One phrase that kept appearing over again was this: ‘A war on aspiration’.

Now, whether you agree with that or not, it’s a fascinating reaction.

Because the responses revealed something important: A lot of Australians — particularly productive, entrepreneurial, investing Australians — no longer feel represented politically.

Many readers spoke about their children and grandchildren. Others spoke about how impossible the housing market now feels for younger Australians. Some defended the government’s position and argued inequality genuinely needs addressing.

Others argued the budget won’t solve those problems at all…and will instead make wealth creation even harder.

And perhaps most strikingly…

A surprising number of readers talked openly about leaving Australia altogether.

That may sound dramatic. But it reflects a deeper anxiety that many people are feeling right now — not just about taxes or housing…but about the direction of the country itself.

So today, I thought it would be worthwhile to sit down with Greg and Brian Chu for a proper discussion.

Not just about the budget. But about the much bigger questions underneath it.

Questions like:

Is Australia becoming hostile to aspiration?

Are younger Australians genuinely being helped — or simply being sold another political story?

Are we drifting toward a more government-dependent society?

And what happens to a country when productive people begin feeling politically homeless?

Importantly, this isn’t just an echo chamber discussion either.

While the overwhelming majority of readers agreed with Greg’s piece…some disagreed too.

And those opposing views matter. Because ultimately, this debate goes well beyond one federal budget. At its core, it’s really about this:

What kind of country do Australians want Australia to become?

Let’s get into it…