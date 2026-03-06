War Fears Hit Markets — These Stocks Don’t Care

On the first Friday of the month, Charlie and I run the ruler over the companies you, our viewers, suggest.

We cover a lot of ground in today’s Closing Bell.

We look at data centres, graphite, radiopharmaceuticals, AI-focused medtech, rare earths, and, of course, gold.

A few companies were suggested that we’d never heard of, and they’re going straight onto our watchlists.

Thank you to everyone who took the time to jump into the comments section of our videos to let us know which companies they wanted us to analyse.

Markets in general have been pounded this week, with a sharp 4% drop in the S&P/ASX 200 [ASX:XJO].

We are at the mercy of the war in Iran at the moment, so it’s tough to stick the neck out to say what’s coming next.

But from a purely technical standpoint, there’s risk of more downside in the coming weeks after a major false break of the all-time high last week.

The Brent crude oil price has broken out above my line in the sand at US$83. So here it’s flirting with danger and could continue rallying towards US$93 in the short term.

Bonds around the world are under pressure as oil prices continue to rise. I’m not sure that trend will continue for long.

Especially if stocks continue to see selling pressure.

If oil continues to run, rather than stoking inflation, it will have a dampening effect on growth as oil sucks money away from discretionary purchases.

Rather than worrying about the doom and gloom, this week’s Closing Bell looks at various stocks that are running that you can add to your watchlist and pick up on weakness.

