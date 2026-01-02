Trader Education Series: Trends

NOTE: This is the third video in a three part series. If you haven’t watched the other two you can find video one here and video two here.

This is the final instalment of this free three-part trader education series.

Today we focus on trends using moving averages.

I use a unique setup combining exponential moving averages and simple moving averages for more timely signals.

As trends develop there are a number of characteristics that are great to know if you want to join trends in good spots.

Most trends develop with a series of sharp moves which morph into sideways ranges and then back into another sharp move higher.

Combining the theory of ranges with an understanding of how trends develop is where you can find the best trades.

This final video in the series is where the rubber hits the road, and we combine everything you’ve learned so far into a unified whole.

So if you haven’t watched the last two videos on distributions and buy and sell pivots, be sure to find them on my YouTube channel and scrub up before watching the final video below.

After you have completed all three you’ll be able to follow along with my free Closing Bell videos in the future like a pro.

So get stuck in to the video below and be sure to give us a like on YouTube if you thought the series gave you some knowledge you didn’t have before.