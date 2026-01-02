Fat Tail Daily

Investment Ideas From the Edge of the Bell Curve

Series Closing Bell

Trader Education Series: Trends

By ,

If you have enjoyed Murray’s Closing Bell videos but need help to understand the theory behind his analysis, then this three part video series is for you. This third instalment looks at how to define trends. Combining this knowledge with the theory of distributions and buy and sell pivots creates a model of market behaviour that keeps you out of trouble and points you towards winning trades.

NOTE: This is the third video in a three part series. If you haven’t watched the other two you can find video one here and video two here.

This is the final instalment of this free three-part trader education series.

Today we focus on trends using moving averages.

I use a unique setup combining exponential moving averages and simple moving averages for more timely signals.

As trends develop there are a number of characteristics that are great to know if you want to join trends in good spots.

Most trends develop with a series of sharp moves which morph into sideways ranges and then back into another sharp move higher.

Combining the theory of ranges with an understanding of how trends develop is where you can find the best trades.

This final video in the series is where the rubber hits the road, and we combine everything you’ve learned so far into a unified whole.

So if you haven’t watched the last two videos on distributions and buy and sell pivots, be sure to find them on my YouTube channel and scrub up before watching the final video below.

After you have completed all three you’ll be able to follow along with my free Closing Bell videos in the future like a pro.

So get stuck in to the video below and be sure to give us a like on YouTube if you thought the series gave you some knowledge you didn’t have before.

YouTube player

Regards,

Murray Dawes,
Retirement Trader and International Stock Trader

All advice is general advice and has not taken into account your personal circumstances.

Please seek independent financial advice regarding your own situation, or if in doubt about the suitability of an investment.

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Murray Dawes

Murray Dawes is our resident expert trader and portfolio manager. He is a former Sydney Futures Exchange floor trader who went on to design custom trading systems and strategies for ultra-wealthy clients (including one of Australia’s richest families). Today, his mission is to help ordinary Aussie investors make profitable investments, while expertly managing risk.

He uses his proprietary system for his more conversative and longer-term-focused service Retirement Trader…and then applies the same system to the ultra-speculative end of the Australian market in Fat Tail Microcaps (this service is strictly limited and via invitation only).

Murray’s Premium Subscriptions

Latest Articles

Fat Tail Logo

Fat Tail Daily is brought to you by the team at Fat Tail Investment Research

Copyright © 2026 Fat Tail Daily | ACN: 117 765 009 / ABN: 33 117 765 009 / ASFL: 323 988