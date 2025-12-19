Trader Education Series: Distributions

If you have been watching my Closing Bell series with your brows furrowed and scratching your head, you’ll want to watch the next three episodes with pad in hand.

In these I’m going to explain the nuts and bolts of my technical trading model so you can follow along each week, understanding how I analyse price action.

When you first look at a chart of prices it is just a sea of squiggly lines going up and down.

But when you dig a bit deeper there are universal patterns that reflect human emotions of hope, greed and fear.

Prices are either in or out of balance across different time frames.

Trends develop, which morph into trading ranges.

Traders make the same mistakes over and over. The big players know this and often lead novices to their demise.

When you understand why certain universal patterns take shape you can build a trading plan with solid risk/reward characteristics.

This three part video series will delve into distributions (ranges), buy and sell pivots, and trends.

In the end I will bring it all together into a cohesive whole that can lift your success rate markedly and help you to avoid common mistakes.

Why do false breaks occur more often than breakouts? When is the best time to join an uptrend?

Where do prices often change direction? What does a change of direction even look like?

All of these questions and more will be answered in this free three-part educational series. So if you have been interested in why my predictions so often come true, it’s time to put your student cap on and learn what other traders don’t know about price action.

I hope you enjoy the first video which explains how ranges form, what the ‘point of control’ is, where prices often change direction inside and outside ranges, and how you can join uptrends with the best risk/reward.

Be sure to return over the next few weeks, because by the end of the series you will be a better trader and investor.