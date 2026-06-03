The World Is Changing — And So Should Your Portfolio

If you’ve been feeling like something is off in markets lately — stocks that used to be reliable suddenly behaving unpredictably, commodities surging while tech wobbles, your super fund invested in companies you barely recognise — you’re not imagining things.

Something genuinely significant is underway. And understanding it might be one of the more useful things you do this year.

A Turning Point in History

Every few generations, the world’s economic and geopolitical order gets reshuffled.

The dominant power fades, rival powers emerge, and the rules that governed trade, currency, and investment for decades no longer apply in the same way.

It happened when Britain’s dominance gave way after World War I. It happened again at the end of the Cold War. And many serious analysts now believe it’s happening again — right now.

The shift from a unipolar world dominated by the United States to a multipolar world contested by China, the BRICS bloc, and others is underway.

That’s not a fringe view; it’s increasingly the working assumption of central bankers, fund managers, and geopolitical strategists around the world.

What’s less discussed — at least in mainstream Australian financial media — is what this shift historically does to investment portfolios.

From Disinflation to Inflation:

The 40-Year Cycle is Ending

For roughly four decades, from the early 1980s to around 2022, global investors lived through a period of structural disinflation. Globalisation kept a lid on prices.

China’s manufacturing base flooded the world with cheap goods. Supply chains stretched seamlessly across borders. Central banks could print money freely without igniting serious inflation.

This environment was a tailwind for the kinds of assets most Australians own — growth stocks, US tech, and the big four banks. The rules were relatively simple: park money in an index fund, buy the dip in quality growth stocks, hold the banks for income.

Those rules worked because the macro environment supported them. But there’s a serious case to be made that the environment has changed — and that sticking rigidly to the same playbook carries risks it didn’t used to.

Central banks globally — from the US Federal Reserve to the RBA — began cutting short-term interest rates in 2024 and 2025. Yet long-term bond yields actually rose during the same period. That’s unusual. And historically, it’s been a signal that the market is pricing in a more inflationary future.

The Race for Resources

The visible symptoms of this shift are everywhere if you know where to look…

China restricted rare earth exports — minerals that underpin batteries, semiconductors, and advanced defence technology — and 54 allied nations responded by convening the largest diplomatic gathering on critical minerals in history.

The US launched a $12 billion strategic stockpile of rare earths, lithium, uranium, and copper. Europe scrambled to reduce its dependence on Chinese and Russian supply chains.

Nations are racing to secure not just minerals, but oil, gas, food, and the technologies needed to process and distribute them.

Bottom line: this is the kind of behaviour that historically marks a transition from a globalised, integrated world economy to a fragmented, competitive one.

So, what are the historical examples?

The 1970s offer the closest historical parallel — not a perfect one, but instructive.

That decade saw a similar fracturing: the OPEC oil embargo, the end of the Bretton Woods currency system, surging commodity prices, and a prolonged period of inflation that central banks struggled to control.

Growth stocks that had led the market through the 1960s — the so-called Nifty Fifty — were eventually crushed… That offers a potential parallel with today’s tech giants, the Mag 7.

Meanwhile, energy companies, commodity producers, and real-economy businesses delivered some of the strongest returns of any decade on record.

History doesn’t repeat itself exactly. But it does rhyme — and the rhyme worth listening to right now suggests that investors heavily concentrated in growth stocks and passive index funds may be LESS insulated than they think.

What This Means for Australia

Australia sits at an interesting crossroads…

As you know, we’re a major exporter of exactly the commodities the world is pivoting towards: gold, copper, uranium, lithium, and increasingly, liquefied natural gas.

Our geographic position and political stability make us a trusted partner for resource-hungry nations across Asia and beyond.

But get this… the average Australian’s super fund — which holds the bulk of most people’s retirement savings — is heavily weighted toward the very assets that could face headwinds in a more inflationary, resource-constrained world.

Roughly a quarter of a typical balanced super fund is now invested in US growth stocks. That exposure has grown significantly in recent years, and is set to grow further as Aussie super funds committed another $500 billion to US assets at a recent summit in San Francisco.

That might turn out fine. Or it might not.

The honest answer is that nobody knows for certain. But the case for reviewing your exposure — and understanding what a prolonged shift toward higher inflation and rising rates might mean for different asset classes — has rarely been stronger.

In our next edition, we’ll dig into the energy market specifically — why the world’s most important commodity is sitting at a historic crossroads, what the current supply disruption means for prices over the coming years, and why some of the world’s most respected investors have been quietly repositioning toward it.

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For a deeper look at the macro forces reshaping investment markets, including specific ASX-listed opportunities in the resource sector, you can check out our latest in-depth presentation here.