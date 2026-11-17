Not all office Christmas parties are fun.

On Thursday Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin meet in Shenzhen for their first three-way summit.

Everyone has nukes.

And every “gift” comes with strings attached.

Xi’s Secret Santa gift to the US is a rare earths use-by date of 10 January.

Yesterday I flagged two January dates.

Here’s the full geopolitical calendar for your fridge (use a magnet):

Thursday 19 November: Trump, Xi and Putin meet in Shenzhen during APEC.

Trump, Xi and Putin meet in Shenzhen during APEC. Friday 27 November: China’s ban on gallium, germanium and antimony exports to the US returns, unless Beijing extends the pause.

China’s ban on gallium, germanium and antimony exports to the US returns, unless Beijing extends the pause. 14 to 15 December: G20 leaders’ summit at Trump’s Doral resort in Miami.

G20 leaders’ summit at Trump’s Doral resort in Miami. Friday 1 January: The Pentagon’s ban on magnets and metals with Chinese, Russian, Iranian or North Korean content begins.

The Pentagon’s ban on magnets and metals with Chinese, Russian, Iranian or North Korean content begins. Sunday 3 January: The new Democrat-controlled US Congress takes office.

The new Democrat-controlled US Congress takes office. Sunday 10 January: China’s pause on its toughest rare earth export controls ends, along with other US and Chinese truce measures.

Who really thinks these three will sing kumbaya and hold hands?

A grand Yalta-style settlement ain’t happening, and the West has worked out it can live without one.

S&P Global reckons bringing about 25,000 tonnes of non-Chinese NdPr (the metal blend inside rare earth magnets) into production by 2028 will cost the West an extra US$680 million to US$800 million a year.

That’s roughly the price of one stealth bomber.

A mere pittance!

So going it alone is cheap.

The October clearance sale

Meanwhile, Australia’s resources funds held a clearance sale in October.

The ASX Small Resources Index fell 14%, twice the drop at the big end of the sector for the resource companies in the ASX 200.

Several small cap funds ran for cash, which compounds the pain.

Small resources stocks trade thinly, so when funds dump the same companies at once, their selling price quickly becomes everyone’s price.

Falling prices then prompt investors to pull money from those funds, which forces more selling.

Some started reinvesting in November, though one month of buying is only a start.

Thrown out with the AI crowd

Rare earths copped it because the market had lumped them into the AI trade.

Around 44% of NdPr into small motors and electronics, like your air con, fridge, washing machine and phone, and another 24% into hybrids and EVs.

Robotics is small, but growing rapidly.

AND: critical to industries of the future.

The real squeeze is in the niche stuff

NdPr grabs the headlines, though the real story is in the more niche metals.

Beijing has never paused its licensing regime for seven medium and heavy rare earths, including dysprosium and yttrium.

Last month, the Financial Times reported Japan is months from running out of yttrium, used in jet engines and chipmaking gear.

Outside China, yttrium oxide costs around US$1,150 a kilo, against about US$9 inside.

Gallium shows around the same price split.

China makes around 99% of the world’s primary gallium, and S&P Global put prices outside China at about US$2,100/kg in August, against roughly US$300/kg inside.

The market is real this time

I spoke with Matthew James quite a bit when he ran Euro Manganese.

Before that, he ran the offtake deals at Lynas.

Getting his Czech high-purity manganese project into production proved tough going, because it needed a lot of processing technology.

Rare earths had the same problem for decades, and the West is now upskilling fast.

Lynas began separating heavy rare earths at commercial scale last year, a first outside China.

S&P counts more than 20 projects that could add about 51,000 tonnes of non-Chinese NdPr refining capacity by 2030.

So the bottleneck has shifted to funding mines, and price floors have transformed those financing talks.

Lenders finally have a guaranteed price to lend against.

Meteoric Resources’ Caldeira feasibility study in July forecast a 47% post-tax internal rate of return (IRR) (the project’s expected annual return) at its forecast prices.

Two months later, Lynas bid around AU$968 million in shares for the company.

The biggest producer outside China already had the processing know-how, so it paid up for the deposit.

Readers of my paid service banked a ~39% win on Meteoric Resources [ASX:MEI] in the space of less than a month in a down market.

This market sits in stark contrast to when Lynas had its first epic run… back then, Lynas was still building its Malaysian plant.

Last financial year, it booked an $222.4M profit after tax.

The market is real now, and it makes money.

Black Friday came early

Black Friday lands on 27 November, the same day as that gallium deadline.

On the ASX, fund managers have already marked down plenty of companies digging up the metals the West STILL needs.

I walk you through the whole story, and four Australian companies at the centre of it, here: TWO ARMIES COLLIDE.