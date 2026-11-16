It Was Never Just About the Affair

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang abruptly resigned last Thursday.

But I don’t believe the general view that it was simply about an affair.

If an affair alone could sink a ‘star’ CEO, Jeff Bezos would have been gone in 2019.

His private messages were splashed across the National Enquirer that January, and he stayed on as Amazon’s CEO for another two and a half years. He’s still Executive Chairman today.

My take?

Huang’s affair was never just a personal scandal

It collided with the biggest geopolitical fight on the planet: the war between the US and China over critical technology and commodities.

The woman at the centre of the scandal is suspected by US intelligence of spying for China.

Her employer, the Singapore company Megaspeed, is under investigation in the US and Singapore over roughly 240,000 Nvidia chips that were banned from export to China.

The FBI is investigating.

In my humble opinion, Huang’s real problem was that he’d become too entangled with China, commercially and now, allegedly, personally.

Nvidia’s growth story leaned on the Chinese market, and Huang fought hard for it.

I suspect the board, and more importantly, Washington, would rather have a CEO more aligned with US interests, with the “right” opinions on China.

That part is speculation on my part. But the speed of this collapse tells you something else was in play.

You could also argue that Huang’s support for open-source AI put him in direct conflict with US AI labs trying to gatekeep frontier models for “approved” users only.

Either way, the message from his exit is unmistakable. In this environment, closeness to China is a liability.

Here’s the point for mining investors…

Two Summits, One Deadline

The battle for chips is the same as the battle for critical commodities.

We’re in the negotiation phase, and each side is scrambling to lock up whatever leverage it can.

Be it microchips, copper, rare earths or anything else.

This week, on Wednesday, November 18 and Thursday, November 19, Trump and Xi are expected to meet on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen.

It’ll be their third meeting this year.

Then comes the bigger one: the G20 in Miami on December 14 and 15, with Trump hosting Xi at his own Doral resort.

The weapons are simple.

The US has the tariffs and the market access. China has the critical minerals that US manufacturers can’t do without.

If nothing comes of these two meetings,

circle January 10, 2027

That’s the day the current trade truce expires, and remember that it’s already been extended once, from November 10.

If it isn’t extended again, or replaced with a real deal, we revert to an outright trade war.

From the US side, that means:

Section 301 product tariffs. The temporary exclusions on 178 Chinese products would expire, restoring the standard Section 301 duties on those goods.

The temporary exclusions on 178 Chinese products would expire, restoring the standard Section 301 duties on those goods. The BIS Affiliates Rule. The Commerce Department would automatically reimpose strict export licensing rules on any foreign company at least half owned by entities on the US Entity List, the Military End User List, or the Treasury sanctions lists.

The Commerce Department would automatically reimpose strict export licensing rules on any foreign company at least half owned by entities on the US Entity List, the Military End User List, or the Treasury sanctions lists. Maritime and port fees. Special fees on vessels tied to China calling at US ports would resume, along with other actions from the Section 301 investigation into China’s maritime and logistics sectors.

From the China side, it means:

The 24% tariff. Beijing would reinstate an additional 24% tariff on US imports, stacking on top of the 10% blanket tariff that stayed in place during the truce.

Beijing would reinstate an additional 24% tariff on US imports, stacking on top of the 10% blanket tariff that stayed in place during the truce. Export controls on rare earths. The waivers would lapse, reinstating the sweeping licensing curbs on critical minerals, rare earths and processing technologies announced in October 2025.

The waivers would lapse, reinstating the sweeping licensing curbs on critical minerals, rare earths and processing technologies announced in October 2025. Corporate blacklists. China would reactivate trade and investment restrictions on 27 US firms and impose penalties on the US subsidiaries of South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean.

Rare earth controls are

the one to watch

If no deal is done, we could see Aussie rare-earth miners break hard out of their current slumber.

And here’s the thing to remember…

Regardless of any deal, the march to secure supply lines outside China will continue.

Which is good news for Aussie rare earth prospects. I outline my key picks here.

Then there’s this…

The Copper Time Bomb in

the COMEX Warehouses

The other point I touched on last week is copper.

Somewhere between 1.5 and 2 million tonnes of it, close to a full year of American consumption, is sitting in US warehouses on a single bet.

The bet is that copper tariffs make metal already inside the country more valuable.

This is the Section 232 copper tariff decision, due around the turn of the year. It’s a cousin of the China truce, but a separate decision.

So far, that metal has stayed put.

But if the tariff threat dies, the dam breaks, and Macquarie warns the COMEX price could collapse, dragging the rest of the market down as the surplus reappears in LME warehouses worldwide.

Copper is already off its September record. A mass exodus from US warehouses would only deepen the pullback.

But keep in mind ‘Mutually

Assured Demand’

An interesting few weeks ahead, as the next chapter of the M.A.D. (Mutually Assured Demand) scramble between the US and China plays out.

But remember this is a long-term war.

There’ll be twists and turns – so timing and risk management matter for your financial returns.

But strategically speaking, neither side can afford overreliance on the other.

Which is good for Aussie miners.

Speak soon.