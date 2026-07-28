The most insane billboard for AI…

Look at this madness I just spotted in the US:

Source: Lachlann Tierney

Bet it all on 19.

A casino billboard, bolted above a mural of a ballplayer, telling a whole city to put the lot on one number.

It is also the neatest summary of the AI trade I have seen all year.

Do not hedge. Do not diversify.

Back the chip cycle and let it ride.

That worked beautifully for about two years.

Then the last month happened.

The house edge shows up

SK Hynix has shed roughly US$570 billion in market value in a little over a month.

The South Korean memory maker is down 45% from its June record, and its American listing has now slipped below the price it floated at in July.

This is a company expected to report record quarterly earnings, with sales more than tripling on last year.

It trades on less than 4 times forward earnings.

So what spooked everyone?

Investors have started asking whether memory chips are taking too much of the pie.

If the chips get too expensive, customers use fewer of them or go hunting for cheaper supply.

Apple is reportedly lobbying to buy memory from Chinese competitors.

A Chinese state-backed firm has begun mass producing its own lithography machines.

Nobody doubts AI demand.

The doubt sits on whether the returns ever justify the spending.

Where the money goes…eventually

Here is the part that could be good for Australian investors.

Paper gains have to become physical things at some point.

Concrete, copper, transformers, cooling water and the power stations feeding all of it.

Something like that is already stirring on Main Street in America.

Americans filed 5.7 million new business applications last year, the most since records began two decades ago, and nearly 60% of those founders say AI helped them get going.

But it’s the picks and shovels that are needed.

The gains are leaking out of the share market and into the real economy.

Australia should be an obvious beneficiary of that. Instead, the money is stuck.

The cash is not reaching the drill bit

Gold is sitting near $4,500 an ounce and ASX explorers finished the December quarter with record cash reserves of $12.04 billion.

Only 13% of the money raised that quarter was actually spent on exploration.

Greenfields drilling, the genuine new discovery work that juniors live on, crept up just 4.7% year on year.

Brownfields drilling around existing mines jumped 34.4%.

Meanwhile the Small Ordinaries is down 12% this year, the RBA has hiked twice to 4.10%, and proposed capital gains tax changes from July 2027 have the industry warning that floats are being shelved.

So we have record prices and record cash balances, with very little of it going into the ground.

When does it turn?

At some point…perhaps after a gnarly sell-off (soon).

But capex booms tend to follow the same script.

The financial economy runs ahead, gets a fright, and then the money finally shows up as steel, diesel and drill rigs.

The AI trade may be somewhere in the fright stage right now.

If it is, the unloved end of the ASX resources market could be holding the cheapest ticket in the room.

Just do not bet it all on 19 like those mad Yanks have done.

That is just absolutely unhinged.

Don’t do that.