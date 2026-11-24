Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world, The blood-dimmed tide is loosed, and everywhere The ceremony of innocence is drowned; — William Butler Yeats

We watched the tape on Friday, like a crowd gathered for a hanging. We knew it might not be fun; but it would be gratifying to see the rascal get what he deserved.

By the end of the week, the Great Deflation seemed to be underway. Things were falling apart, as if the stretched out, over-hyped and over-complex world had finally reached some kind of limit.

Stocks had fallen all week…then, on Thursday, the floorboards cracked — with both the Dow and the Nasdaq down more than 2%.

Internet communications, airline schedules, bank account access…and now the stock market too. Like an old man reaching for a teacup, everything had a shaky feel. Investor’s Business Daily:

Just seven stocks, including Nvidia (NVDA), Alphabet (GOOGL) and Broadcom (AVGO), shed $4 trillion in market value from the day the S&P 500 peaked on Aug. 13 this year. These enormous losses highlight the easy-come-easy-go nature of gains.

Friday’s trading began as expected. Stock prices bounced off of Thursday’s lows. The challenge was what would happen next. According to those who read Wall Street entrails, if the bounce recovers less than 50% of the preceding drop, prices will continue to go down.

By 10 am, the upward trend was broken. And by 11, the Dow was in the red again. This was bear market action, said the old timers. But Mr. Market makes fools of us all…even the graybeards, eventually.

By the end of the day…Wall Street had taken another beating. Dow had lost 1.9%, and the Nasdaq 100 had lost 5.7%, including a 14% drop in Nvidia’s stock.

Sooner or later, it is all going to end in a deflationary mess. But a clarification is probably necessary. The feds aim for inflation. But it’s the dollar they are inflating, not real values. And when push comes to shove, which it will, real values will go down, not up.

The feds have been inflating the dollar economy for a long time. But they don’t do it on their own. We all ‘inflate’ the supply of dollars every time we use a credit card. The credit money system creates new money every time money is borrowed. You get a mortgage, for example. The banker does not scrape the cash out of savers’ accounts. He simply credits you with money that did not previously exist. So, the money supply increases as the economy expands. And the most remarkable thing about it is that no one finds it very remarkable. Creating money ex nihilo, after all, is quite a trick.

It wasn’t until 2012 that the Fed set an official inflation target — at 2%. Nothing much changed. The target was low enough so that few people noticed or cared. Then, in the Covid Hysteria, the feds locked people in their homes where they could produce neither goods nor services…while simultaneously boosting the supply of dollars to pay for them. Prices soon rose at a rate more than four times the Fed’s target. But who didn’t see that coming?

Since then, inflation has settled down. But it is still running at about twice the Fed’s target. And here is where we enter a new, and less felicitous, stage in the inflation story. At 2% inflation, with falling interest rates and government debt rising no faster than GDP, the system can stumble along more or less reliably for many years. But currently, inflation is nearly 4%…interest rates are going up…and federal deficits add to the debt three times faster than GDP growth.

Note that the consequences fall very unevenly throughout the society. The rich have never had it so good. They’re setting record prices for mansions, art, and — until last week — stocks.

On the lower rungs of the socio-economic ladder however, it is an entirely different story. Many families can’t afford to buy any house at all. EZ money boosted up the assets that rich people own…but it raised the prices that middle income people pay.

But now, in the new stage, deflation seems to be taking over. Asset prices are going down. And if it continues, here comes the long-awaited death spiral. Rising interest payments force the feds to borrow more and more…which adds further to the money supply…causing more and more dollar inflation…which causes interest rates to go up, further increasing the cost of carrying so much debt.

What we are describing is the deflation at the end of a credit crisis. But ‘inflation’ doesn’t go away. Instead, it gets worse. Everyone will complain about rising prices. The feds will announce new schemes and fantasies supposedly intended to control it.

But inflation is not the real problem. What is really happening is that the dollar, fat-larded into asset prices, sales figures, profits, and costs of all sorts throughout the economy — is now being squeezed out, painfully.

Real prices are going down, not up. That is actually what has been happening for the past quarter of a century. The dollar has been cut in half by inflation. And even after gold’s selloff, priced in gold, you can buy the Dow stocks at about a two-thirds discount from where they were in 1999.

Our guess is that this process has much further to run. Nominal consumer prices will go up. Nominal dollar asset prices will go down.

But watch out. This stage probably won’t last long.

Stay tuned,