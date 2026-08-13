The Dr Fauci hearing exposes something bigger than him

On 29th July 2026, Dr Anthony Fauci, the former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), fronted the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee to answer questions about his role in managing the Wuhan virus outbreak in 2020-23.

This was not an invitation to accept recognition of his role in mitigating one of the biggest catastrophes in modern history. The Senate subpoenaed Dr Fauci to interrogate him over his testimony in past House and Senate hearings regarding the cover-up of his management of the outbreak, misusing government funds to support medical research that may have created the outbreak, and giving false statements.

In this hearing, Dr Fauci declined to answer questions 111 times. He chose to plead the Fifth Amendment, thereby avoiding self-incrimination by refusing to speak.

His silence isn’t surprising. Anyone facing a hostile panel should do so to avoid entrapment. But it’s the stark contrast from the same man who made no attempt to avoid the limelight in 2020-23.

He fronted the daily press conferences on the latest developments during the outbreak and accepted countless interviews from newspapers and magazines. He even threw the opening pitch at a Major League Baseball match between the Washington Nationals and New York Yankees on 23rd July 2020.

The irony was that Dr Fauci had received a Presidential Pardon from former President Joe Biden for his actions from 2014 onwards. While not facing any criminal charges at the time, this was meant to be a get-out-of-jail-free card to protect him from the incoming Trump administration and Congress.

That’s what made Dr Fauci’s silence so deafening. Supposing he had done nothing wrong and was legally immune, what was he afraid of?

The diary they weren’t supposed to find

Dr Fauci knew that this Senate hearing would expose his true character and demolish the legacy built over 40 years.

Days earlier, the committee chairman, Senator Rand Paul, released more than 1,100 pages of Dr Fauci’s diary entries covering 2019-22.

While these were personal accounts, Dr Fauci stored them on government servers. The Department of Health and Human Services uncovered these in their searches, along with a second batch containing 465 pages of old emails and records dating back to 2001.

What he wrote back then, plus his testimonies in previous House and Senate hearings, could now incriminate him.

The accusations against Dr Fauci are numerous. The most glaring was his claiming the virus was naturally occurring.

After a call with virologists on 31st January 2020, Dr Fauci recorded in his diary that half of those present said the virus appeared engineered rather than natural. Yet, he publicly declared that it was naturally occurring and colluded with scientists and the media to suppress the claims of a lab leak.

Another related to his public statements regarding gain-of-function research, conducted between EcoHealth Alliance and the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Publicly, he denied that this had occurred. However, his personal accounts and an investigation into government grants by the Office of the Inspector General showed otherwise.

Beyond Fauci – Understanding

the real culprits

Dr Fauci may have turned from saviour to villain in the last three years.

Yet this is something bigger than the disgraced health bureaucrat.

Because Dr Fauci was just one player, an important one for that matter, in this manmade disaster that destroyed society, left millions dead, and countless more left suffering. He also created a lasting distrust of science and medicine.

However, corporations, government leaders, medical and health scholars, and the general population had a part too.

I had tracked the tragedy and its impact as it unfolded. In June 2021, I wrote about how the draconian measures aimed at reducing transmission and deaths would cause long-lasting economic damage. Moreover, I revealed how healthcare mandates and directives were based on questionable scientific premises, fanned by the media, which was beholden to pharmaceutical companies that heavily sponsored them.

Government officials and the media repeated claims that masks worked and the experimental mRNA drugs mandated on the population were ‘safe and effective’. Those who questioned the speedy process to test, approve and distribute them were dismissed ruthlessly.

However, the façade started to break in 2022.

The first bombshell dropped when a Pfizer executive, Janine Small, admitted to the European Union Parliament in October 2022 that they had never tested their mRNA drug for its effectiveness in stopping transmission. Two years later, a doctor revealed to our own Senate Inquiry that the experimental results filed to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in November 2020 were rigged to secure the Emergency Use Authorisation to fast-track its rollout.

This was particularly memorable for me because I had tracked the Actuaries Institute of Australia’s stances during the lockdown. The actuarial profession prides itself on being experts in analysing data, measuring risk, and managing financial impact. As a former member, I expected it to resist groupthink and warn that medical overreach would damage the economy.

Unfortunately, it unreservedly supported all the health measures and mandates. Ten months before this Inquiry, I wrote to warn the Secretariat that their stance could harm their reputation. I received a reply that dismissed my concerns.

Leading up to the Inquiry, I found an investigative researcher who revealed that key members of the Institute had received funding to turn a blind eye. Like many medical researchers who were compromised, the Actuaries Institute appeared to have done the same thing.

As for the people who lived through this period, many felt helpless. They were either genuinely fearful of the outbreak or of losing their livelihood and social circle if they expressed any doubt. Many faced a difficult dilemma, as they were weighed down by debt. Losing their job or being disowned by family and friends was a price many were unwilling to pay.

A remedy that does not harm your health

What the pandemic and its aftermath should teach us is that society misplaced its trust in governments, institutions, experts, and the media. Even without a grand conspiracy, we saw how self-interest led to bad decisions with disastrous outcomes.

You may have been like me, asking questions and refusing to comply during that time.

Or you felt pressed to quietly play along.

Either way, I hope we all come out of this and learn something.

We must have a solid foundation to protect ourselves from those who don’t have our interests in mind.

Knowledge is valuable, but a strong financial foundation gives us the courage to stand by our convictions.

Life hasn’t been the same since this outbreak. Living costs have soared, the economy has weakened, and the financial markets have become more volatile.

Our currency has lost more of its purchasing power. Those who believe it’s a safe haven are building on sinking sand.

Gold, on the other hand, has nearly tripled since 2020 when the world turned upside down.

It didn’t become more valuable. Our dollar, and every currency worldwide, devalued against it.

Do you want to learn more about how to reclaim your freedom? Start with something solid to anchor your wealth in.

Please click here to watch this presentation.

That’s it from me. Have a good weekend ahead!