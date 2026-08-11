Market Rollercoaster Madness

Can I get off now?

Hold tight.

Shh you.

It feels like the market is now in extreme rollercoaster mode.

Check out the ASX Emerging Companies Index [XEC]:

Source: Tradingview

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Madness – what an absolute tear!

An almighty rip through to October of last year, a freak out throughout November.

A big rip through to February of this year.

Then a maddening zig-zag pattern punctuated by the Iran War and a gnarly Aussie federal budget.

And wait the war still isn’t over?

Or is it?

Or is not?

Who the b***** h*** knows at this stage, seriously.

And just when we all thought the sky was falling and our beloved small miners in Australia couldn’t catch a break after the budget…

When even the best projects felt like they were going sideways despite good operational news…

This infuriating pop to the upside just had to happen!

Then again, the chart above is telling us that things could be well and truly on now that we’ve had a washout.

Maybe it’s the chart’s whispers that are right this time?

August is a seasonally semi-strong month in Australia.

Right after the washout from tax loss selling ends.

The budget made it even harder to judge — is this the latent buying I was talking about a couple of months ago?

But also remember September and October generally underperform:

Source: Livewire

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