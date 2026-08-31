The Australian Nightmare: Peak Iron Ore

I always remember the story of Kie Chie Wong.

The Malaysian-born investor made a $1 million bet on Andrew ‘Twiggy’ Forrest’s Fortescue back in 2003, when it was just another ‘penny dreadful’ on the ASX.

That bet turned into a $2 billion fortune as Fortescue rode the first China-driven mining boom.

Iron ore was the commodity to own back then.

And the iron ore money-printing machine hasn’t stopped since.

For over two decades, iron ore has powered Australia’s big miners. And it has underpinned our nation’s wealth.

But this year, something changed.

Copper Takes the Lead

For the first time ever, copper beat iron ore as BHP’s top earner.

It made up 54% of group earnings. Iron ore sat near 32%. Last year, iron ore held 53%. The shift happened fast.

BHP spent years building up its copper side. The OZ Minerals deal in 2023. Escondida. South Australia. Vicuña. This year, the payoff arrived. Copper hit 54% of EBITDA with a 70% margin.

Iron ore still shipped record volumes at rock-bottom costs around US$15/t. Not bad when you’re selling for US$84/t.

But the message is clear. Iron ore is now the cash cow that funds copper growth. Not the main engine.

Rio Tinto’s results told a similar tale. Iron ore still made up 46% of earnings. Yet copper plus aluminium together reached 56%.

Twiggy Forrest’s Fortescue remains the pure-play iron ore miner. But even they’ve started diversifying into hydrogen and green energy.

In fact, I heard on the grapevine, recently, that they’re aggressively expanding their exploration team for this exact purpose: finding new deposits to diversify commodity exposure.

It seems everyone agrees iron ore has had its day.

But the reality is more nuanced.

Why the Peak Calls Keep Coming

The bears have their case.

China makes more steel than the rest of the world combined. But the engine is sputtering.

Chinese steel production fell below one billion tonnes in 2025 for the first time since 2018 – dropping to 960.8 million tonnes, down 4.4%. Steel consumption has slid roughly 17% from its 2021 peak.

The reason is simple. Property.

China’s real estate investment plunged 11.2% in the first quarter of 2026. New construction starts fell 20.3%. The property sector’s share of steel demand has already dropped to 49% and is forecast to fall another 4.1% this year.

The consensus view? China’s steel output plateaus near one billion tonnes for the rest of this decade.

Meanwhile, new supply is arriving.

Simandou in Guinea is no longer a rumour. The first cargo left for China in November 2025.

By May 2026, monthly shipments hit a record 2.2 million tonnes. By 2030, Guinea could account for 6.4% of global seaborne supply.

And here at home?

Australia’s iron ore export volumes are still climbing — roughly 805 million tonnes in 2025-26. But the big Pilbara mines are mature. Sustaining current output means running faster just to stand still.

These facts all fuel the “peak iron ore” narrative.

But here’s the part almost nobody talks about…

The Real Story: Grades Matter

Not all iron ore is the same.

In a market obsessed with copper, the quiet money in iron ore is moving toward quality.

Steelmakers face carbon pressure. The real growth is in direct-reduction processes feeding electric-arc furnaces.

This technology demands high-grade, low-impurity material. You’re talking grades at 65% and above.

The good news?

These higher grades sell at a premium and represent a huge growth area for future iron ore demand.

The bad news?

Our big miners are on the

wrong side of this trend.

BHP and Rio have mined the Pilbara for decades, and the average grade has slipped.

The benchmark itself has dropped from 62% Fe to 61% Fe (that means for every 100 tonnes of iron ore, you get 61 tonnes of pure iron).

Rio’s flagship Pilbara Blend Fines is trending below 61%. That means more blending, more processing, more cost.

Even Fortescue sits at the lower end of the grade curve at 58-60% Fe. That works fine today, but as steel decarbonises and electric furnace demand rises, low-grade material faces a structural headwind.

Twiggy knows this. It’s partly why he’s pushing so hard into hydrogen.

But the opportunity isn’t just in alternatives like copper and hydrogen. It’s also in the iron ore that the big miners are struggling to produce.

In other words, HIGH GRADE ORE.

Bottom Line: Iron ore isn’t dead. It’s splitting…

Bulk, low-grade material faces a slow squeeze. High-grade, low-impurity ore is entering a seller’s market.

If you want the name of one high-grade iron ore player I’ve recommended to readers, you can find it here.

Until next time.