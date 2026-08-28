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Nvidia Keeps the Party Going

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Nvidia has done it again, delivering another blockbuster result and keeping animal spirits alive. But the strength is spreading well beyond AI. Beaten-up SaaS stocks are bouncing back from the SaaSpocalypse, while uranium, zinc, copper, gold and silver are all attracting serious buying.

Nvidia [NASDAQ:NVDA] shot the lights out with their latest results and continued their relentless march higher.

That has kept animal spirits high with the bull market showing no signs of weakening.

Results season in the US has sparked strong buying in some beaten-up SaaS companies, and that buying is spreading to other companies caught up in the SaaSpocalypse.

Commodities are running again, with uranium, zinc, copper, gold, and silver the standouts.

But have some of them run too hard, too fast? Which ones have the best long-term prospects? Are there any buy signals worth jumping on now?

Those are some of the questions Charlie and I tried to answer this week.

We also cast our eye over a few of the calls made over the last few months. Just three weeks ago, I said zinc was looking hot and directed you towards Aurelia Metals [ASX:AMI] at 32 cents.

It is currently trading at 46 cents, up 44%!

So it pays to keep tuning in, and if you made some dosh on that call, why not invest some of it into joining my trading room?

Every week, members suggest their favourite stocks, and I pick the best of the bunch based on my trading model. It’s an endless source of great ideas.

Closing Bell

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Regards,

Murray Dawes,
Retirement Trader, International Stock Trader and
Murray’s Trading Room

PS: In just one hour, I can show you how to get better at picking stocks… better at timing your entry… better at managing your risk… and better at knowing when to sell. You’ll learn all of this in my new online investing masterclass – free for a limited time. Go here for access.

All advice is general advice and has not taken into account your personal circumstances.

Please seek independent financial advice regarding your own situation, or if in doubt about the suitability of an investment.

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Murray Dawes

Murray Dawes is our resident expert trader and portfolio manager. He is a former Sydney Futures Exchange floor trader who went on to design custom trading systems and strategies for ultra-wealthy clients (including one of Australia’s richest families). Today, his mission is to help ordinary Aussie investors make profitable investments, while expertly managing risk.

He uses his proprietary system for his more conversative and longer-term-focused service Retirement Trader

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