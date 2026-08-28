Nvidia Keeps the Party Going

Nvidia [NASDAQ:NVDA] shot the lights out with their latest results and continued their relentless march higher.

That has kept animal spirits high with the bull market showing no signs of weakening.

Results season in the US has sparked strong buying in some beaten-up SaaS companies, and that buying is spreading to other companies caught up in the SaaSpocalypse.

Commodities are running again, with uranium, zinc, copper, gold, and silver the standouts.

But have some of them run too hard, too fast? Which ones have the best long-term prospects? Are there any buy signals worth jumping on now?

Those are some of the questions Charlie and I tried to answer this week.

We also cast our eye over a few of the calls made over the last few months. Just three weeks ago, I said zinc was looking hot and directed you towards Aurelia Metals [ASX:AMI] at 32 cents.

It is currently trading at 46 cents, up 44%!

So it pays to keep tuning in, and if you made some dosh on that call, why not invest some of it into joining my trading room?

Every week, members suggest their favourite stocks, and I pick the best of the bunch based on my trading model. It’s an endless source of great ideas.

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