Stocks Crumble. Commodity Prices Hold Firm.

The world’s biggest miner, BHP, fell almost 5% yesterday, leading the charge for another punishing session across the resource sector.

And that follows an already hefty sell-off for most of October.

But despite the pressure hitting mining stocks, the market barometer, copper, continues to hold firm. Copper is still in the green this month.

And that aligns with other commodities too; metal prices remain strong, yet the underlying stocks tied to them continue to sell down hard.

So, should you be taking advantage of that mismatch?

That’s what I’m doing for my paid readership group this week.

And the key reason for that: underlying metal prices remain near all-time highs while the stocks that generate revenue from them tumble to multi-year lows.

This is a divergence of epic proportions!

But in today’s edition we’re zeroing in on one specific commodity that probably offers the best pricing MISMATCH I’ve seen:

Uranium

Despite traditional energy prices surging from March through to June, uranium stocks haven’t just failed to participate; they’ve sold off miserably into multi-year lows.

Whether it’s a producer, developer or explorer, uranium stocks have been a dud pick in 2026.

Yet, the opaque pricing mechanisms that underpin this market tell a slightly different story…

Given that uranium has a very niche pool of buyers, mostly governments and utility companies, the commodity is priced slightly differently from other resources.

The key factor influencing the uranium market is something called term contracts.

Essentially, these are long-dated deals between energy suppliers (utility firms) and uranium suppliers (miners).

And TERM is what really matters

in the uranium market

Unlike the publicly available ‘spot price’, term contracts are negotiated behind closed doors.

This is why uranium pricing is so cloudy and difficult to navigate.

This is what the World Nuclear Association says about the matter:

“Because the spot market only dictates day-to-day trading and a minority of actual uranium flows, it acts primarily as a sentiment indicator rather than the standard rate for long-term reactor contracts.”

Think of it like this: the spot price is driven by speculators, while the term price is the real deal; it’s dictated by long-term buyers in the market, mostly utility companies.

If you’re trying to understand the long-term trajectory of uranium, TERM PRICE is what matters.

This is a unique feature of the uranium market, and it does make it a little harder to invest in. But here’s what might interest you as an investor…

For many years, the spot price has sat well above the ‘term price.’ Hinting that utility buyers were never as concerned about future supply as the speculators who tended to spruik the uranium trade.

Yet, that trend flipped earlier in the year

And it’s worth paying attention to.

According to the latest published data from Sprott, the uranium spot price sits around $89.50/lb, while the long-term (term) contract price trades at a multi-year high of approximately $96.00/lb.

The combination of speculation flooding OUT of the uranium market and utility buyers competing more aggressively to secure long-term contracts has changed the dynamic of uranium pricing.

Basically, sophisticated long-term buyers see a stronger case for higher prices versus speculators, who, by this stage, are just trying to bail out of the market.

But here’s the thing: the term price acts more like a futures contract.

If real buyers (utilities) believe the underlying uranium price will rise, they’ll buy now (for future delivery) to avoid paying more later.

And that’s what they’re doing.

General investors who don’t sit at the forefront of these contract markets should view a rising term price as a bullish signal for the uranium market.

Rather than a market being fuelled by speculators, it’s those that actually have skin in the game, companies that need uranium to operate multi-billion-dollar plants that are paying up for these future deliveries.

So why might they be doing that?

Well, that’s what we’ll unpack next week.

Stay tuned.