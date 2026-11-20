After defying gravity for the last few months, the S&P/ASX 200 [ASX:XJO] finally cracked, dropping over 5% this week.

It is impossible to ignore the gathering storm in markets as the US dollar shoots higher and stocks, bitcoin, gold, silver, and copper plummet.

My main warning last week was not to get bullish just because US stocks had recovered from the post-midterm’s volatility.

US stocks had shifted into a weekly downtrend, heightening the risk of further volatility.

Now that sellers have shown their hand and major support has given way, the question is how far down it needs to go before the buyers step in again.

A major hint that we could be in for a wild ride is the sharp fall and terrible technicals on the AUDJPY (Aussie/Yen). It is often seen as a good proxy for risk. Or, in other words, when the Aussie/Yen is going up, it is good for risk assets, and when it falls, it can be a warning.

Aussie/Yen tips over

Source: TradingView

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The AUD/JPY has just confirmed a major false break of the high hit in 2007 just before the crash.

If you are heading to Japan next year (as I am), it may be time to transfer some cash into Yen!

The cyclical nature of markets will never change, but investors will continue to get fooled by it till the end of time (including me).

We love to buy during bull markets when everyone else agrees with us, and we panic out of positions when prices go down.

Then the cycle repeats.

That’s why I spent some time today looking at the long-term cycles in the ASX 200 and S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Index [ASX:XSO].

We need to remember that these cycles have played out many times before, and our job is to get in tune with them rather than fight them.

The dust will settle at some point, and another bull market will get going.

Capital preservation is the name of the game right now. But thinking about the opportunities on offer once the capitulation has run its course must also be top of mind.

That’s why Simon Munton (Charlie is still on holiday) and I look at a few big ideas that could be worth pursuing if the selling continues.

So be sure to watch till the end and give us a ‘like’ on YouTube if my recent market warnings have helped you avoid losses.

Closing Bell