Subscribe
Mining Memo logo
Commodities

Part 2: A Commodity Deep Dive; Uncovering the Stinkers vs Opportunities

By ,

In Part 2, James Cooper and Greg Canavan dig deeper into the commodities worth watching and the ones best left alone.

We’re back with Part 2 of our recordings with my colleague Greg Canavan.

If you caught the first instalment, Greg and I covered the broad landscape. Where we think the cycle sits, what’s already had its run, and what’s still warming up.

In this part, we get more specific.

We dig into gold’s next move after its big run, what the energy complex is telling us, and a few names sitting in the value basket that the market has completely written off.

There’s also a conversation in here about the commodities most investors overlook until it’s too late.

Part 3 drops later this week.

YouTube player

Regards,

James Cooper,
Mining: Phase One and Diggers and Drillers

All advice is general advice and has not taken into account your personal circumstances.

Please seek independent financial advice regarding your own situation, or if in doubt about the suitability of an investment.

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
James Cooper

James Cooper has been a working geologist in mines across Australia, Canada, and Africa since the early 2000s. He’s led the operations of tiny explorers through to huge producer outfits. He’s seen booms and busts firsthand and he also understands the cyclical nature of individual commodities. For example, James was right there when Barrick Gold launched an enormous $7.5 billion takeover bid for Equinox. That was the peak of the last cycle.

With his background as a geo and finance professional, he brings a unique insight and experience to Fat Tail Investment Research. He writes the broader resource-focused investing letter Diggers and Drillers and the ultra-speculative explorer-focused trading service Mining: Phase One.

James’s Premium Subscriptions

Latest Articles

Fat Tail Logo

Fat Tail Daily is brought to you by the team at Fat Tail Investment Research

Copyright © 2026 Fat Tail Daily | ACN: 117 765 009 / ABN: 33 117 765 009 / ASFL: 323 988