Part 2: A Commodity Deep Dive; Uncovering the Stinkers vs Opportunities

We’re back with Part 2 of our recordings with my colleague Greg Canavan.

If you caught the first instalment, Greg and I covered the broad landscape. Where we think the cycle sits, what’s already had its run, and what’s still warming up.

In this part, we get more specific.

We dig into gold’s next move after its big run, what the energy complex is telling us, and a few names sitting in the value basket that the market has completely written off.

There’s also a conversation in here about the commodities most investors overlook until it’s too late.

Part 3 drops later this week.