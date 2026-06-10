Subscribe
Mining Memo logo
Commodities

Part 1: A Commodity Deep Dive; Uncovering the Stinkers vs Opportunities

By ,

In Part 1 of this series, James Cooper sits down with Greg Canavan for a Commodity Deep Dive; uncovering the Stinkers vs Opportunities in the market.

I’ve got something a little different for you today.

My colleague, Greg Canavan and I were in the office last week, so we thought we’d sit down and record a chat about the current state of markets.

We chat about the more speculative near term opportunities like copper, and the value focussed areas which have seen heavy falls this year, like uranium.

This is a broad overview across a wide range of commodities and how we see them playing out over the coming months.

So, given the breadth of this topic, the chat went a little longer than we anticipated. So I’ve decided to split this series over three editions.

Here’s Part 1, enjoy!

YouTube player

Regards,

James Cooper,
Mining: Phase One and Diggers and Drillers

All advice is general advice and has not taken into account your personal circumstances.

Please seek independent financial advice regarding your own situation, or if in doubt about the suitability of an investment.

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
James Cooper

James Cooper has been a working geologist in mines across Australia, Canada, and Africa since the early 2000s. He’s led the operations of tiny explorers through to huge producer outfits. He’s seen booms and busts firsthand and he also understands the cyclical nature of individual commodities. For example, James was right there when Barrick Gold launched an enormous $7.5 billion takeover bid for Equinox. That was the peak of the last cycle.

With his background as a geo and finance professional, he brings a unique insight and experience to Fat Tail Investment Research. He writes the broader resource-focused investing letter Diggers and Drillers and the ultra-speculative explorer-focused trading service Mining: Phase One.

James’s Premium Subscriptions

Latest Articles

Fat Tail Logo

Fat Tail Daily is brought to you by the team at Fat Tail Investment Research

Copyright © 2026 Fat Tail Daily | ACN: 117 765 009 / ABN: 33 117 765 009 / ASFL: 323 988