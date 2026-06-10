Part 1: A Commodity Deep Dive; Uncovering the Stinkers vs Opportunities

I’ve got something a little different for you today.

My colleague, Greg Canavan and I were in the office last week, so we thought we’d sit down and record a chat about the current state of markets.

We chat about the more speculative near term opportunities like copper, and the value focussed areas which have seen heavy falls this year, like uranium.

This is a broad overview across a wide range of commodities and how we see them playing out over the coming months.

So, given the breadth of this topic, the chat went a little longer than we anticipated. So I’ve decided to split this series over three editions.

Here’s Part 1, enjoy!