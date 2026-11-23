And yet…markets are going down. CBS News:

Stocks plunge as investors take cover…

And the shakes, rattles and rolls keep coming. The Wall Street Journal reports:

Vice President JD Vance abruptly canceled a planned appearance at The New York Times DealBook Summit in New York on Wednesday after being asked to remain in Washington for meetings about a string of major technology outages affecting U.S. transportation, banking, communications and government systems. Americans have experienced problems ranging from interrupted Microsoft services and banking transactions to airline delays, a nationwide aviation ground stop and disruption of a classified National Security Agency (NSA) network.

Our flight to the US on Wednesday was suddenly canceled. “Don’t worry,” said the ticket agent, “it will be rebooked automatically.”

Then, on Thursday, we got to the airport and discovered that we were booked on the wrong plane.

What’s up?

We know no more than the president. But our guess is that the whole proud tower of fake money capitalism…built out on earnings that never happened…billed to generations unborn…and offering benefits that few people actually get…is now overstretched, overpriced and overdue for a comeuppance.

This week we’ve seen such extravagant lalapaloozas we can scarcely believe it. Anthropic went public at an implied price of $1.5 trillion…but could not revive tired animal spirits in the AI sector. Van Gogh’s ‘Chataigniers en fleurs’ sold for $190 million. And then there was this. The Knowledge:

Grand Theft Auto VI launched at midnight, ending a 13-year wait for a new installment of one of the most popular video games in history. Some analysts predict the blockbuster release could bring in $3bn worldwide in its first week, making it the biggest entertainment release in history.

Wow. So much money changing hands.

To hear the stock market tell it, the money situation had never been better. Only once in the entire history of Wall Street have shares been more expensive, based on Shiller’s 10-year averaged earnings. They were above 40 p/e in 1999. Last week, they were still pushing up near 40 again.

What do you think? Another permanently high plateau? Or is there just ‘too much’ money available?

The phenomenon goes beyond the US. And it seems to have two parts. First, the institutions we rely on — schools, banks, medical care, farms, and shops get bigger…or go out of business.

Here’s the formula for late-cycle, fake money capitalism: give low-cost loans and bailouts to big businesses, while you drive out small businesses by laying on rules, expenses and claptrap protocols.

The second part of this phenomenon is that the surviving industries expand and become more fragile. They need more and more credit to meet the challenges of competition, innovation and regulation. And they need bigger and more complex ‘systems’ to manage their sprawling growth. A bank customer in Des Moines has to use an AI interface with customer service in Karachi. A healthy family in Miami needs to spend $28,000 a year in medical insurance – just for access to routine healthcare. And a greengrocer in Brooklyn is replaced by a huge supermarket, with salads that come all the way from California.

Homeland Security jefe Markwayne Mullin told Fox News that he thought many of the recent failures were caused by rogue AI. But AI didn’t get there all by itself. And like a lab leak virus, it couldn’t go ‘rogue’ unless beaucoup dollars were spent to make it capable of doing anything at all.

Anthropic’s CEO has just warned that his product — AI — could result in the extinction of human life. Nevertheless, when he opened his doors to public investors, $81 billion rolled in.

Where did so much risk capital come from? Why was it ‘invested’ in a company that has never earned a dime of profit?

We don’t know. But the feds’ fake money has corrupted and confused almost every element of the economy. It may have also pried open the gates of Hell…