Net Zero Chaos: Unveiling the Dark Side of Our Energy Shift

The attempt to reach Net Zero has already left our energy systems in chaos. It undermined our domestic gas and oil industry. It drove Europe to dependence on Russian gas. It crushed investment in new energy projects.

The attempt to reach Net Zero has already left our energy systems in chaos.

It undermined our domestic gas and oil industry.

It drove Europe to dependence on Russian gas.

It drove out our domestic mining industry.

It crushed investment in new oil, gas and mining projects around the world.

It shut down the power stations, producing the electricity we need while simultaneously creating spikes in energy demand to fuel EVs and heat pumps.

It created intermittency problems and the need for an impossibly large energy storage solution.

It requires an impossible investment in a new grid to move the electricity from where it’s generated to where it’s needed.

Backup fossil fuel grids are kept on standby to rescue us from a lack of wind and sun, creating huge costs to provide reliable power.

The result is an imminent energy shortage and failing energy system on a grand scale.

Various forms of demand management are already in place, requesting people use less energy when supply comes up short.

The big question now is what happens next?

Do we return to fossil fuels to rescue the energy system?

Do we cut our economy and living standards down to size to limit energy demand?

Such were the topics of discussion in a recent interview I did with fellow Fat Tail Daily editor James Cooper for my Strategic Intelligence Australia subscribers recently.

James is also the editor of our own Diggers and Drillers and Mining: Phase One, and so is the perfect man to take us through the options of what happens next and how to benefit from them.

It was an enlightening conversation that I thought Fat Tail Daily subscribers would get a lot out of, so I’ve shared a snippet of it below.

Enjoy…

Kind Regards,

Nick Hubble,

Editor, Strategic Intelligence Australia

Nick Hubble found us at Fat Tail Investment Research in 2010 after a stint inside Wall Street’s most notorious bank, Goldman Sachs during the 2008 GFC. That’s where he saw the tur nature of the investment banking business. Since then he’s been the editor of the Daily Reckoning Australia and the UK-based Fortune & Freedom and Gold Stock Fortunes.

He’s delighted to work as Investment Director and Editor for Jim Rickards’ Strategic Intelligence Australia . Here he helps turn Jim’s big-picture views into specific actionable advice and ideas for Australian investors.