Last Chance to Watch the 2025 Gold Summer Series

For the past week or so, you’ve heard a range of views on gold. These are global experts with deep knowledge of the subject matter. If you missed it, today you’ll find all the interviews in one spot. But hurry, we’re taking it down soon…

With Murray Dawes still out sunning himself, there will be no Closing Bell this week. But don’t worry, Muzz will be back at it next week.

Until then, we’re giving you one last chance to view our 2025 Gold Summer Series. These interviews, with renowned global experts and hosted by Nick Hubble, give you deep insights into the gold market.

I don’t know where gold goes in the short-term. But watching this series left me pretty bullish on gold’s long-term future.

Here’s another point to consider. Since late September, the US dollar has been on a tear. The US dollar index is up nearly 10% since then, which is a huge move in currency terms.

Usually, that would be bad for gold and commodities in general. Gold is often seen as an anti-US dollar trade. Yet the recent surge in the US dollar has barely impacted it.

That tells me gold is very resilient here. With huge government deficits and persistent inflation, big money is seeking refuge in gold.

For more, please check out our 2025 Gold Summer Series. We’ll return to normal transmission next week…

Click below to watch…

Regards,

Greg Canavan,

Editor, Fat Tail Alliance, The Insider and Fat Tail Investment Advisory