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Closing Bell

Greg Canavan Chats Markets on Closing Bell

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This week, Greg Canavan joins Charlie to discuss the direction of the ASX, the valuations of some of our biggest players, China’s recent growth hiccups, and what they mean for our local commodity producers.

Murray is on holiday this week, so I’ve invited Editorial Director and value-investing specialist Greg Canavan on to Closing Bell to chat markets and what he’s seeing from a value perspective.

It’s an interesting discussion that covers the direction of the ASX, valuations of some of our biggest players, China and its recent growth hiccups, as well as the implications for our local miners.

Once again, the Australian market looks to finish the week broadly flat, with maximum indecision setting in as the conflict in the Strait of Hormuz reignited yet again.

Every time it looks like things might calm down, another flare-up drags the market back to square one, and traders are clearly reluctant to commit in either direction until the situation resolves.

Greg and I kick off by looking at where the S&P/ASX 200 [ASX:XJO] sits in the bigger picture, and why the range we’ve been stuck in for months is starting to test everyone’s patience.

We then dig into valuations across some of our biggest players, with Greg making the case that a few of the market’s favourites are looking stretched here.

From there, we turn to China, where recent growth wobbles are raising fresh questions about demand. We explore what that means for our local commodity producers, who still remain tied to the Chinese growth story.

It’s a wide-ranging chat and a great one to have Greg’s perspective on. I hope you enjoy it.

Closing Bell

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Regards,

Charlie Ormond,
ATLAS and Altucher’s Investment Network Australia

All advice is general advice and has not taken into account your personal circumstances.

Please seek independent financial advice regarding your own situation, or if in doubt about the suitability of an investment.

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Charlie Ormond

With more than a decade of fintech experience, including stretches in critical roles at budding start-ups and tech titans like Microsoft, Charles is squarely focused on investment opportunities in emerging sectors. Interestingly, his academic foundation in zoology provides an unexpected edge! He applies his scientific training with his analytical mindset to figure out tomorrow’s winners and losers. While traditional institutions stick with ‘safe’ stocks, Charles goes straight for seismic shifts in crypto and AI. He’s an early adopter of both technologies.

Now he’s on a mission to empower everyday investors. He decodes groundbreaking developments in technology stocks before they grab mainstream attention. So, if you seek an unconventional perspective to help capitalise on what’s next in fintech, look no further.

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