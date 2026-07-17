Greg Canavan Chats Markets on Closing Bell

Murray is on holiday this week, so I’ve invited Editorial Director and value-investing specialist Greg Canavan on to Closing Bell to chat markets and what he’s seeing from a value perspective.

It’s an interesting discussion that covers the direction of the ASX, valuations of some of our biggest players, China and its recent growth hiccups, as well as the implications for our local miners.

Once again, the Australian market looks to finish the week broadly flat, with maximum indecision setting in as the conflict in the Strait of Hormuz reignited yet again.

Every time it looks like things might calm down, another flare-up drags the market back to square one, and traders are clearly reluctant to commit in either direction until the situation resolves.

Greg and I kick off by looking at where the S&P/ASX 200 [ASX:XJO] sits in the bigger picture, and why the range we’ve been stuck in for months is starting to test everyone’s patience.

We then dig into valuations across some of our biggest players, with Greg making the case that a few of the market’s favourites are looking stretched here.

From there, we turn to China, where recent growth wobbles are raising fresh questions about demand. We explore what that means for our local commodity producers, who still remain tied to the Chinese growth story.

It’s a wide-ranging chat and a great one to have Greg’s perspective on. I hope you enjoy it.

Closing Bell