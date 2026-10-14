Exploit the Weakness: Commodities Up, Stocks Down

As an investor, bargain-hunting and looking for out-of-favour opportunities in the resource market has proven a useful strategy time and again.

And that hour has just arrived.

Looking for stocks or commodities that have lost their shine, yet still positioned to benefit from the ongoing upswing in the broader commodity cycle.

And unlike the beginning of the year, when the entire periodic table of elements was surging, there’s now a vast pool of unloved commodity stocks out there to snap up at a discount.

And as I keep telling readers, that’s the time to accumulate. Build exposure while stocks are down, not when everyone else is piling in.

But key to that is to understand that resources remain in a long-term cycle of uplift. We’ve detailed that extensively in past editions.

Of course that’s easier said than done. Right now, sentiment has turned pessimistic all across the resource market, particularly at the small-cap end.

This is what I wrote to my paid readership group yesterday:

“Mining stocks are clearly coming under strain from rising bond yields, a strong US Dollar, and persistent fears of global diesel shortages that threaten to impact operations. That weakness is broad: uranium, lithium, rare earths, gold, iron ore, and critical minerals have edged lower over the last several months. And that weakness extends across the full lifecycle, from large-cap miners and developers to small explorers. But there has been one glimmer of hope this year… Copper continues to hold firm, up 18% year-to-date, while most of its peers sit in the red. Now, there are two ways to look at that: either copper is due for a slowdown, as other areas of the resource market make their move… OR that copper’s resilience is, in fact, a sign of future leadership. What do I mean? As I’ve pointed out in the past, stocks or sectors displaying relative strength (in weak markets) often outperform when sentiment lifts. I tend to think the latter could be true for copper, given that it hasn’t yet experienced a major bullish move, just steady price resilience over the past 12 months. In terms of the broader commodities complex, though, there are signs of a possible recovery forming towards the end of 2026. And gold may hold the secret… As you can see with our VanEck Gold Miners example, a recovery rally began in late July, although it has since fizzled out:

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At face value, that’s not a great sign. Except gold miners are still (just) holding onto their long-term trend that began in early 2025. The breakout that kickstarted this current bull market, shown as the dotted line on the chart. Note that the trend was temporarily broken mid-year, amid the depths of gold market pessimism. Since then, gold miners have been recovering and still holding support across numerous individual stock charts that I track. This represents an important juncture for the gold market and perhaps for miners more broadly. If it holds, we could anticipate a strong rally into the final weeks of 2026. Let’s see.”

And that’s what we are starting to position for: a potentially strong finish to commodities in 2026.

Over the last couple of weeks, we’ve issued two recommendations focused on commodities that have been obliterated in recent months.

I won’t give away the stock names here (in fairness to our paid readers), but I will detail the heavily out-of-favour commodities that we’ve zeroed in on in Friday’s edition.

But if you do want to wait for that, you can check our model portfolio here.

This is exactly the type of market that gets me excited, and I think it should get you excited too.

Don’t let this one pass!