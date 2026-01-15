Asia’s Currencies Flashing Red

Last year, Goldman Sachs dubbed the US dollar ‘the dog that didn’t bark.’

It captured a puzzling reality as the greenback stayed quiet despite geopolitical tensions and trade wars.

Normally, chaos sends capital rushing back to the dollar. But as Goldman’s chief economist said in June:

‘Our interpretation is that the cyclical tailwinds aren’t strong enough to overcome the more secular headwinds.’

Meaning high rates and a resilient US economy aren’t enough to offset the long-term structural rot of debt and deficits.

But structural debt isn’t just a US problem; it’s a global one. And today, two dogs are growling in Asia.

In the past few days, Japan’s Yen has slid back toward 160 per US dollar. An auspicious number for FX traders. That’s the level that previously forced Tokyo to intervene to support the yen.

The Yen weakening looks to be political in nature. A snap election was recently called by Takaichi, the clear favourite.

But the broader story is one of aggressive spending in the face of mounting debts, much like the US.

At the same time, South Korea’s won has fallen to a 17-year low against the dollar.

These aren’t isolated currency wobbles. They’re stress gauges for global leverage and a referendum on whether the US dollar stays dominant in the years ahead.

For Australians with offshore investments, import-heavy businesses, or even just a holiday booked to Bali, this matters for 2026.

The Line in the Sand

In currency markets, round numbers have a strange power. And 160 yen per dollar is Japan’s line in the sand.

When the yen gets this weak, Japan faces a brutal political problem around living costs. A weaker yen pushes up import prices (especially energy), hitting households.

So officials do what they always do first. Talk tough.

Japan’s finance minister has done the usual song and dance. So have BoJ officials.

Markets remember what happened last time. Japan intervened when USD/JPY hit 160, sparking the largest intraday yen rally in decades. Yen-funded positions were forcibly closed, and the Nikkei tanked.

Traders call this ‘gap risk.’ Above 160, the market starts pricing weird outcomes. Sudden intervention that can whip positions around in hours and unravel some big bets.

And here’s where it stops being a Japan story and becomes everyone’s problem.

The Hidden Leverage Valve

For decades, global investors have played a simple game: borrow in yen (where rates were near zero), invest elsewhere for higher returns.

It’s called the ‘Yen carry trade’.

The mechanism is straightforward. Borrow cheap yen, buy US tech stocks, emerging market bonds, or Australian equities. Collect the difference in yields.

With the yen weakening, these are happy days for the carry trade.

The problem? In the short term, if intervention comes, or long-term Trump’s money printer turns on, the yen could strengthen sharply.

Investors must buy yen to close their trades. That forces selling elsewhere. Sometimes violently.

Yen carry trade unwinds can hit risk assets globally, including the very tech stocks driving Wall Street’s gains. Australia isn’t immune. We sit firmly on the risk spectrum.

When global leverage unwinds, the ASX feels it through cyclicals, miners, and the broader liquidity conditions that affect everything from BHP to your super fund.

Japan’s Bond Market Wakes Up

If you want a deeper signal on why this moment matters, set aside the currency and look at Japan’s bonds.

Japan’s 10-year yield recently climbed to around 2.15%, the highest since 1999.

That doesn’t sound dramatic until you remember that Japan has spent decades with yields pinned near zero.

Source: TradingView

[Click to open in a new window]

This matters because Japan’s rock-bottom rates weren’t just a domestic setting. They were a global anchor.

Those lower rates meant that Japanese credit flowed around the world, pushing up share markets. Roughly US$3.7 trillion of Japanese credit flowed into global financial markets in 2024.

When Japanese yields rise, three things shift.

Japan becomes less ‘free funding’ for the world. Japanese investors may keep more capital at home instead of buying offshore assets, weakening Western share markets. The yen stops being a one-way bet, increasing the odds of sudden strength that pressures carry trades and big institutions with billions on the line.

The old funding anchor is loosening. Global markets will have to adjust accordingly.

It’s Not Just Japan

South Korea’s Won is often seen as a quick signal of global market stress. When USD liquidity tightens, the Won weakens.

Remember, South Korea is deeply entrenched in the global tech trade and foreign funding. It’s the ‘canary in the coal mine’ when it comes to global financial conditions.

That’s why the Fed’s interest rate trajectory is so important for investors this year. The ramifications will spill into all our markets.

In Korea, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has stepped in, agreeing with local officials that the Won’s weakness ‘didn’t reflect fundamentals’.

That’s the tell. If both the Yen and Won are weakening simultaneously, it suggests Asian policymakers could be fighting a broader US monetary regime.

And these policy responses create the kinds of moves that could catch portfolios off guard.

What This Means

for Your Money

This isn’t a panic station moment. It’s simply a ‘Fat Tail’ risk you need to be aware of.

The wider story here is around the primacy of the US dollar and its relation to the rest of the world.

This week’s political drama surrounding the criminal probe into the Fed is just one story in this saga.

Overall, I view Fed independence as the bulwark against a decline in the US currency that could impact all markets. But there are many unknowns.

As James Cooper rightly pointed out yesterday, the Aussie dollar is your commodity bellwether that will impact our commodity exporters.

For your own budget, these changes could be felt through petrol prices, import costs, travel budgets, and portfolio returns.

The big question is where interest rates go next.

The Fed’s independence and the strength of the USD will determine more than one market this year.

The dogs are barking. Best not to ignore them.