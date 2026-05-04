Behind the Scenes of Our Biggest Wins in 2026

Today, we issued a SELL alert to our paid readership group, banking more profits thanks to our heavy pivot into the oil and gas sector late last year.

This time, we cashed in on a mid-cap-sized oil and gas service company known as Kodiak Gas Services [NYSE: KGS].

So, what led us into this stock?

Well, this one was a good example of overlaying investment strategy with geological insights.

Here’s an overview of our game plan…

Kodiak is based in the prolific Permian Basin of America.

As you might be aware, the Permian is a major oil and gas basin in the US. It’s the highest-producing oil field in the nation.

However, producers have faced prolonged periods of declining profits and engineering challenges across this region.

One of the major issues is the falling natural pressure within this basin.

Thanks to over-drilling and interference between neighbouring oil and gas wells, pressure rates are declining quickly.

And that’s having major implications for well flow rates.

You see, natural basin pressure is critical for extracting O&G, as it effectively pushes hydrocarbons to the surface.

Low pressure results in poor flow rates and a drop in oil and gas recovery.

Ultimately, it adds up to production declines and falling revenue for the producers.

Bottom Line: Given the importance of the Permian, falling basin pressure is a major threat to Donald Trump’s ambition to ramp up US oil and gas shale production and cement the country’s energy security.

Kodiak offers a solution

Enter our investment strategy…

Kodiak specialises in compression contract work, deploying mechanical methods to recover oil and gas in areas where the natural basin pressure has declined.

Simply put, Kodiak enables O&G producers to maintain production rates even as natural pressure around their wells declines.

As I told my paid readership group at the time of the recommendation, this is a critical service for the US oil and gas industry.

And it will only become more important as depletion continues, especially if demand for US natural gas continues to grow.

Side note: remember what I said about US natural gas and the role it’s expected to play in fuelling AI data centres across the US?

Plus, we’ve also looked at how the North American LNG market is expected to fill the void as Europe pivots away from its reliance on Russian natural gas pipelines…

Bottom line: Massive demand for US natural gas ultimately means exponential depletion in natural basin pressure, and Kodiak is the key company that will enable extraction to continue.

More Upside on the way?

Adding it all together, the investment upside was clear. And it’s certainly played out that way, quickly.

Kodiak has been one of the best-performing O&G stocks globally since the crisis kicked off.

But when a company makes a 100%-plus gain in under 6 months, I’d be cautious of buying more.

I recommended it to my paid readership group when it was cheap and off investors’ radar.

Like a bunch of other oil and gas names, we added this one to the portfolio last November, sensing that this sector was due for some kind of ‘re-pricing event.’

But I always felt this particular stock had an extra-special element.

So, that’s how we deploy our strategy.

Leverage geological knowledge into niche sectors and express it through an actionable investment strategy.

Kodiak has been one of the strongest performers in the O&G sector this year. The opportunity came down to understanding the geology of the Permian Basin and finding a company that offered the solution.

If these are the type of actionable insights you’re after…

Finding an edge in niche markets and backing it up with real results…

Then you can check out more of my work here.

By the way, here’s our track record of how that’s worked out for us in other commodity-focused trades this year…

On 28 January 2026, we sold Eldorado Gold [TSX: ELD] for a 199% gain. Selling out within a few percentage points of its all-time highs and just a few weeks before gold collapsed to multi-month lows.

On 7 April 2026, we sold Fireweed Metals [TSX: FWZ] for a 239% gain. This is a zinc-silver explorer, showing we can find opportunities across the full spectrum of the mining life cycle.

On 13 April 2026, we sold half our position in Horizon Oil [ASX: HZN] for a 114% gain.

And today, we’ll be selling half of our position in Kodiak Gas Services [NYSE: KGS] for a 103% gain.

Those aren’t cherry-picked examples… They’re ALL of our closed trades in 2026.

So, while the ASX bleeds, we’re cashing in on consistent triple-digit gains.

This is rare in 2026; not many are achieving these results in such a difficult trading market.

But that’s what this service delivers.

While it does come with a premium price tag, that’s because it offers high-quality service from someone that’s actually worked inside these resource companies.

But also understand the realities of investing and that turning ideas into hard profits is no easy feat.

All the best.