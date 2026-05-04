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Tax “reform”: They always want more

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The Aussie government is proposing tax reform that is based on policy from nearly three years ago. But if the market trades down for a few months, that could throw up some great opportunities.

The next RBA .25% rise is about as locked in as it possibly can be.

The ASX 200 [XJO] continues to trade down today, and I expect more pain ahead.

But there’s a move afoot to alter the capital gains tax, which could have implications for the market well beyond the inevitable rate rise.

This is the latest news I read this morning on capital gains tax (CGT):

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Source: Australian Financial Review

[Click to open in a new window]

It’s expected that the 50% CGT discount on assets held longer than 12 months will be replaced with a pre-1999 indexation model, taxing gains after stripping inflation.

This is tax “reform” in 2026…the revival of a 27-year-old system.

They paint the CGT discount as a tax break for property hoarders.

Currently, assets held for at least 12 months receive a 50% CGT discount. These are our homes and stocks, our investments.

The story goes that removing the discount is one of many fixes to the housing crisis.

No good investment goes unpunished

For as long as I’ve invested, this discount timeline has factored into my decision-making.

In the world of compounding, patience is rewarded, and returns of 2% and 5% create very different financial outcomes over time.

And the long game has a track record.

Almost every decent ASX or property holding has outperformed inflation over the past 25 years.

The 50% discount is the rule that lets that strategy compound properly.

That rule is on the chopping block.

Intergenerational inequality is the lingua franca of the policy wonks in Canberra.

The young don’t have assets, so if we just take from those that do have assets, we can spread it around more.

The money once again goes up to the government and gets circulated around the economy.

The Canberra mentality has always been:

‘Just give us more, we can fix it.’

‘C’mon… just little bit more’ they say.

But the tax take never comes down with any “reform”.

And it’s been suggested that super funds may retain the discount, which tells us a lot.

Of course, big institutional money gets shielded. The same money that owns around a third of the ASX 200.

I suspect there will be many perverse outcomes of this proposed policy:

  • Increased capital flight from domestic indices
  • Valuation rorts
  • An even greater need for fancy accountants
  • A chilling effect on funds’ appetite to allocate risk capital

But I also have a strange optimism about this proposed change.

Perhaps, just maybe, it might inspire a new generation of small-cap investors.

The thinking might be, “I’m going to get soaked on tax anyway, might as well go whole hog and up the risk appetite even further!”

Opportunities ahead…

Point is, you can never fully predict how major changes like this play out.

For example, the old adage “sell in May and go away” points to seasonal patterns in markets where tax-loss harvesting impacts stocks until the conclusion of the financial year.

I’ll be watching for hints of that pattern creeping in across my watchlists.

Or then again, the US might pull a rabbit out of the hat and get ships moving through the Strait of Hormuz…

Overall, my outlook for the ASX 200 and ASX small caps over the next few months is now calibrated to moderate bearishness.

However, the washout of the RBA, the budget and the brewing diesel crisis should also throw up some excellent opportunities at reduced valuations.

For me, that continues to be a range of developers across commodities in energy and energy raw materials.

That’s because the government can’t get prices down; only the market can do that.

And the market will do that by allocating capital to the best projects that enable us to produce more of the real stuff we need.

That’s where I’m looking.

Regards,

Lachlann Tierney,
Australian Small-Cap Investigator and Fat Tail Microcaps

All advice is general advice and has not taken into account your personal circumstances.

Please seek independent financial advice regarding your own situation, or if in doubt about the suitability of an investment.

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Lachlann Tierney
Lachlann ‘Lachy’ Tierney is passionate about uncovering hidden opportunities in the microcap sector. With four years of experience as a senior equities analyst at one of Australia’s leading microcap firms, he has built a reputation for rigorous research, deep-dive due diligence, and accessible investor communications. Over this time, he has vetted seed, pre-IPO and ASX-listed companies across sectors, conducted onsite visits, and built strong relationships across the microcap space. Lachy is nearing completion of a PhD in economics at RMIT University, where his research focuses on blockchain governance and voting systems. His work was housed within the Blockchain Innovation Hub at RMIT, a leading research centre for crypto-economics and blockchain research. He holds a Master’s degree from the London School of Economics and an Honours BA in Philosophy and Politics from the University of Melbourne. Born in New York and raised in California, Lachy grew up a few blocks from biotech giant Amgen and counts among his peers various characters in the overlapping worlds of venture capital, technology and crypto. When he’s not researching microcaps, he’s most likely sweating it out in a sauna or dunking himself in cold Tasmanian water.

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