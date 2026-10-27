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Anthropic’s Bold Sci-Fi Play

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The company behind Claude wants a trillion-dollar listing, and warns its AI could try to resist shutdown. Meanwhile, Australia’s new tax rules reward nimble investors. Here’s how to stay ahead.

“Risk is our business. That’s what this starship is all about . That’s why we’re aboard her.”

— Captain James T. Kirk, Star Trek (1968)

I grew up watching the original Star Trek on VHS.

It was absolutely visionary television.

Kirk was flipping open his communicator decades before flip phones hit the shops.

The crew spoke to the ship’s computer, and it answered back.

These days, millions of us do the same with AI.

Overnight, one of the companies leading that charge filed to list on the Nasdaq.

Yes, we just got news that Anthropic, the company behind the Claude AI model, wants to go public.

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Source: Bloomberg

The Ultimate Computer

Anthropic’s prospectus, the document it hands investors before listing, includes nearly 100 pages of risks.

The company warns its AI could try to “resist shutdown”.

Trekkies might remember an episode called “The Ultimate Computer”. Starfleet installs a computer called the M-5 to run the Enterprise with a skeleton crew.

It goes rogue during war games, and Kirk has to talk it into switching itself off.

Wall Street is lining up regardless of any potential AI extinction event.

Bloomberg reports investors are pencilling in a value of US$1.4–1.5 trillion, with some talk of US$1.75 trillion.

Earlier this year, private investors valued it at US$965 billion, up from US$380 billion in February.

The float is a bellwether of how much appetite remains for AI shares.

Damage report

With some US investors dreaming of interstellar travel aboard the Anthropic IPO, let’s spare a thought for the domestic market.

Back in May, I warned the federal budget would be hostile to investors.

The tax changes passed Parliament in June.

For a small-cap that doubles in price over a year or two, the inflation adjustment tax change is worth only a sliver of the old discount.

In simple language, the tax reward for patience is about to shrink dramatically.

That tilts the game toward being nimble, with less reason to hang on to a fading stock just to clear the 12-month mark.

This is general information, so run your own situation past an accountant.

(Seriously, the government tends to change the tax rules all the time, and of course, only if it’s convenient for them to beam up more tax revenue).

Anyway, don’t worry, things could get worse too…

The RBA could lift rates again next Tuesday, bringing the total to five hikes this year.

Meaning many Aussie investors’ returns might be in the sick bay with McCoy.

So to invest these days, while we need Captain Kirk’s taste for adventure, we also need a bit of Spock.

Kirk backs his gut and charges into the unknown.

The ever-logical Spock checks the sensor readings and calmly tells him the odds.

At the smaller end of the market, you need a bit of both.

And after much experience, I can confirm that selling is where most investors come unstuck, because emotion tends to grab you at exactly the wrong moment.

Fascinating…

My colleague Charlie Ormond wants to help.

His AI-driven ATLAS system can provide you with a bit of that Spock approach.

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Charlie has spent five months running an AI engine called ATLAS across the small and mid-cap end of the ASX.

And he’s just released the upgraded version, ATLAS 1.0.

Each day, it scores hundreds of stocks from 1 to 100 based on how their share prices behave.

What interests me most is how it handles the hardest call in investing, which is knowing when to sell.

Every stock ATLAS flags comes with its own exit line.

That line climbs as the share price rises, and it gives jumpier stocks more room to move.

If the price breaks below it, the trend has likely cracked.

That’s your cue to take profits, or cut and run.

Think of it as Scotty calling up from engineering to warn that the ship can’t take much more.

A good captain listens before the engines blow.

ATLAS also watches for money draining out of whole sectors.

In mid-August, it dropped property to the bottom of its rankings, 42 days before the RBA lifted rates in late September.

It will get some calls wrong, as every system does.

And unlike the M-5, it never takes the helm.

ATLAS doesn’t place trades or touch your account, so the final call stays with you.

You can run your current holdings past it and use it as a decision-making framework laid over whatever approach you already use.

Charlie walks through how ATLAS works, and reveals the 10 stocks at the top of its latest rankings, right here.

The ATLAS 1.0 intake closes at midnight AEDT this Saturday, 31 October.

Risk is still our business.

But perhaps it’s time to mind-meld with this particular investment Vulcan.

Warm regards,

Dr. Lachlann Tierney,
Australian Small-Cap Investigator and Fat Tail Microcaps

PS: This was the year AI stopped answering and started acting. Agents that book, buy and even trade on your behalf. ATLAS 1.0 goes the other way: it does the watching and leaves every action to you. See how in the ATLAS 1.0 model showcase replay.

All advice is general advice and has not taken into account your personal circumstances.

Please seek independent financial advice regarding your own situation, or if in doubt about the suitability of an investment.

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Dr. Lachlann Tierney
Dr. Lachlann ‘Lachy’ Tierney is passionate about uncovering hidden opportunities in the microcap sector. With four years of experience as a senior equities analyst at one of Australia’s leading microcap firms, he has built a reputation for rigorous research, deep-dive due diligence, and accessible investor communications. Over this time, he has vetted seed, pre-IPO and ASX-listed companies across sectors, conducted onsite visits, and built strong relationships across the microcap space. Lachy holds a PhD in economics from RMIT University, where his research focused on blockchain governance and voting systems. His work was housed within the Blockchain Innovation Hub at RMIT, a leading research centre for crypto-economics and blockchain research. He also holds a Master of Science degree from the London School of Economics and an B.A. (Hons.) in Philosophy and Politics from the University of Melbourne. Born in New York and raised in California, Lachy grew up a few blocks from biotech giant Amgen and counts among his peers various characters in the overlapping worlds of venture capital, technology and crypto. When he’s not researching microcaps, he’s most likely sweating it out in a sauna or dunking himself in cold Tasmanian water.

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