AI Built on Borrowed Money

It was a stormy night for international markets.

The last few months of market narrative have centred on tech bubbles colliding with debt.

It’s like the dot-com-era debt machine is back, only this time the collateral is Nvidia chips. I recently covered that issue here.

The sell-off on Tuesday was the market turning on the debt-funded build layer of the AI boom.

The builders of the AI revolution carry the capital risk in this cycle, and Tuesday was their reminder.

Here’s what happened, why it ran so hard, and the one number that tells us whether it’s over.

What happened Tuesday

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index fell 7.9%, and every one of its 30 members closed lower, led by Micron and Marvell.

Source: TradingView

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Both companies had been running hot, more than doubling this year, so they had the furthest to fall.

The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 both closed at more than one-week lows, and the iShares Semiconductor ETF dropped about 6%.

The selling began overnight in Asian and Korean chipmakers and thundered into the US session.

These markets have been on a tear; I’m not surprised the market is starting to wonder when the music stops.

What we saw Monday and Tuesday is investors shaking off a few weeks of hype and reassessing what they actually own.