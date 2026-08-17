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Big Tech’s Bond Problem

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The US just sold 30 year bonds at the highest rate since 2001. If Big Tech stalls under that pressure, gold and oversold tech could benefit from the rotation.

Every Australian understands a Saturday auction.

You watch the bidding, and then you watch what the vendor has to accept to get the thing sold.

Last Thursday, the US government held one of its own.

It sold US$25 billion of 30-year bonds, and the buyers only turned up at 5.216%, the highest rate at that auction since 2001:

Data chart

Source: Bloomberg

[Click to open in a new window]

Big Tech trade tea leaves…

Big Tech valuations are built on profits that turn up years from now.

Higher rates shrink what those future profits are worth today, which is exactly why expensive growth stocks tend to wobble when yields climb.

And the AI build is no longer coming out of petty cash.

Amazon, Meta, Microsoft and Alphabet are projected to spend US$740 billion on AI computing infrastructure this year, and another trillion in 2027.

Alphabet posted negative free cash flow in the second quarter, the first time in its life as a listed company.

Its debt pile went from US$25.7 billion at the end of 2024 to US$118.7 billion by the end of June.

That money is borrowed from the same bond market that just made the US Treasury pay up.

Data chart

Source: Bloomberg

[Click to open in a new window]

July was the dress rehearsal

The market is getting twitchy.

The main US semiconductor index fell 21% in July, its worst month since October 2008, while the Nasdaq 100 dropped more than 11% from its June record.

Then August rolled around, and the whole thing snapped back, with Microsoft up 27% off the late July low.

You might think — are we in the clear now?

Well, consider looking further afield than Big Tech.

Where bored money tends to wander

Now look at gold over the past year:

Data chart

Source: Trading Economics

[Click to open in a new window]

It ran from around US$3,300 an ounce last September to above US$5,300 in March.

Then it spent five months doing very little, drifting back to roughly US$4,000 by July before turning up again through August.

That’s a long nap, taken during the loudest stretch of the AI rally.

Remember…

Australian gold producers and developers tend to lag the metal by weeks, sometimes months. That lag is potentially very lucrative to savvy investors.

And don’t forget about the tech that got thrown out with the bathwater

Not everything sold off in July deserved it.

Some of those businesses have real pricing power, genuinely defensible market positions and no need to borrow US$100 billion to justify their share price.

I am not calling the top of the AI trade.

That’s one big yawn for me at this stage.

My point is simpler.

Look out for the trigger of rotation, and that does not necessarily have to be a crash.

Sideways would be enough.

So there’s a few ideas based around an alternate set of auction results worth watching…

Warm regards,

Lachlann Tierney,
Australian Small-Cap Investigator and Fat Tail Microcaps

All advice is general advice and has not taken into account your personal circumstances.

Please seek independent financial advice regarding your own situation, or if in doubt about the suitability of an investment.

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Lachlann Tierney
Lachlann ‘Lachy’ Tierney is passionate about uncovering hidden opportunities in the microcap sector. With four years of experience as a senior equities analyst at one of Australia’s leading microcap firms, he has built a reputation for rigorous research, deep-dive due diligence, and accessible investor communications. Over this time, he has vetted seed, pre-IPO and ASX-listed companies across sectors, conducted onsite visits, and built strong relationships across the microcap space. Lachy holds a PhD in economics from RMIT University, where his research focused on blockchain governance and voting systems. His work was housed within the Blockchain Innovation Hub at RMIT, a leading research centre for crypto-economics and blockchain research. He also holds a Master of Science degree from the London School of Economics and an B.A. (Hons.) in Philosophy and Politics from the University of Melbourne. Born in New York and raised in California, Lachy grew up a few blocks from biotech giant Amgen and counts among his peers various characters in the overlapping worlds of venture capital, technology and crypto. When he’s not researching microcaps, he’s most likely sweating it out in a sauna or dunking himself in cold Tasmanian water.

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