Big Tech’s Bond Problem

Every Australian understands a Saturday auction.

You watch the bidding, and then you watch what the vendor has to accept to get the thing sold.

Last Thursday, the US government held one of its own.

It sold US$25 billion of 30-year bonds, and the buyers only turned up at 5.216%, the highest rate at that auction since 2001:

Source: Bloomberg

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Big Tech trade tea leaves…

Big Tech valuations are built on profits that turn up years from now.

Higher rates shrink what those future profits are worth today, which is exactly why expensive growth stocks tend to wobble when yields climb.

And the AI build is no longer coming out of petty cash.

Amazon, Meta, Microsoft and Alphabet are projected to spend US$740 billion on AI computing infrastructure this year, and another trillion in 2027.

Alphabet posted negative free cash flow in the second quarter, the first time in its life as a listed company.

Its debt pile went from US$25.7 billion at the end of 2024 to US$118.7 billion by the end of June.

That money is borrowed from the same bond market that just made the US Treasury pay up.

Source: Bloomberg

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July was the dress rehearsal

The market is getting twitchy.

The main US semiconductor index fell 21% in July, its worst month since October 2008, while the Nasdaq 100 dropped more than 11% from its June record.

Then August rolled around, and the whole thing snapped back, with Microsoft up 27% off the late July low.

You might think — are we in the clear now?

Well, consider looking further afield than Big Tech.