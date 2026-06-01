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Why won’t the ASX 200 move?

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The ASX 200 looks dead on the surface, but a powerful commodities boom is quietly building underneath — and it could drag small caps into a surprise second‑half revival.

Like the protagonist of The Princess Bride in a basement torture chamber – the ASX 200 was “mostly dead” all day.

Since the start of the year, the ASX 200 [XJO] chart looks like a flatlining heartbeat:

Data chart

Source: Tradingview

[Click to open in a new window]

And the index is currently producing a dead-as-a-doornail negative return of 0.02% since the New Year.

Meanwhile, the US market is ripping up the charts, despite the US military’s recent flirtation with pursuing a land war in Asia (Iran):

Data chart

Source: Tradingview

[Click to open in a new window]

With a +10% return over the same period, the US market might be a bit like Andre the Giant’s character, saying, “It’s not my fault being the biggest and the strongest.”

But the discrepancy between the two markets is hardly inconceivable.

Domestically, we’ve got an ailing economy, a dastardly rewrite of the tax rules and a regulatory regime that has handcuffed even our most promising energy and mining projects to the wall.

Nobody withstands the machine

The AI buildout is clearly putting a rocket up the US market in what appears to be an inexorable rise.

And the US has a new Federal Reserve Chair in place, tantalising investors who want to see rate cuts.

There’s the prospect of a SpaceX-Tesla merger rolling into a monster IPO, ChatGPT is on the brink of its own public offering, and Anthropic, which is staying private for now, is valued at nearly US$1 trillion.

If you are an Aussie investor with limited exposure to US shares, it’s nothing but tumbleweeds and the torture of watching paint dry:

Article image

[Click to open in a new window]

So what does the ASX need?
It would take a miracle…

Well, not quite.

Beneath the surface, the commodities beast is getting stronger.

Just check out this “treemap” of the 1-year performance of the commodities universe:

Data chart

Source: Trading Economics

[Click to open in a new window]

Pretty much nothing but green.

That should be good news for the ASX 200 and even small-caps and micro-caps eventually.

Our ASX protagonist might well be revitalised in the second half of the year.

And I suspect commodities will do most of the heavy lifting.

So don’t fall into the pit of despair.

There is a way out. And our in-house geology and mining guru, James Cooper, just might have the key.

I’m seeing some stellar performance across his portfolio in Diggers and Drillers, and you can learn about what he’s calling “The Great Race” right here.

Warm regards,

Lachlann Tierney,
Australian Small-Cap Investigator and Fat Tail Microcaps

All advice is general advice and has not taken into account your personal circumstances.

Please seek independent financial advice regarding your own situation, or if in doubt about the suitability of an investment.

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Lachlann Tierney
Lachlann ‘Lachy’ Tierney is passionate about uncovering hidden opportunities in the microcap sector. With four years of experience as a senior equities analyst at one of Australia’s leading microcap firms, he has built a reputation for rigorous research, deep-dive due diligence, and accessible investor communications. Over this time, he has vetted seed, pre-IPO and ASX-listed companies across sectors, conducted onsite visits, and built strong relationships across the microcap space. Lachy is nearing completion of a PhD in economics at RMIT University, where his research focuses on blockchain governance and voting systems. His work was housed within the Blockchain Innovation Hub at RMIT, a leading research centre for crypto-economics and blockchain research. He holds a Master’s degree from the London School of Economics and an Honours BA in Philosophy and Politics from the University of Melbourne. Born in New York and raised in California, Lachy grew up a few blocks from biotech giant Amgen and counts among his peers various characters in the overlapping worlds of venture capital, technology and crypto. When he’s not researching microcaps, he’s most likely sweating it out in a sauna or dunking himself in cold Tasmanian water.

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